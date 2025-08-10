Diamondbacks Give Encouraging Update on Injured Pitcher
The Arizona Diamondbacks' slew of injured pitchers offers little in the way of optimism, but according to a recent report by AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, one of Arizona's arms may be able to return this season.
Right-hander Cristian Mena, who had done excellent work in a long-relief role in his limited action this season, may have a chance to get back into game action before the season's end.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Cristian Mena May Return in 2025
Mena was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain on June 7, following a brutal rain-soaked affair against the Cincinnati Reds.
Mena was later transferred to the 60-day IL, with the dreaded "weeks, not days" coming from manager Torey Lovullo.
Related Content: Top D-backs Pitching Prospect Out "Weeks not Days" per Manager Update
But on Saturday, Lovullo said the team thinks Mena will have enough time to ramp back up and find some game action before 2025 is over, after all.
“We feel like there’s enough time for him to heal, throw some bullpens, throw some lives, get into some rehab games and then hopefully get back here,” Lovullo told Piecoro.
“We always try to target that,” Lovullo said. “If we have enough time to get these athletes back on the field, so they can rest and recover and have normal offseason. It will be good for his mind-set to know he’s done it and he’s ready to go out and have a healthy spring training.”
Mena got into three games this season and pitched to excellent success in those opportunities.
A solo homer in the rain during the very game that sent him to the IL was his only earned run over 6.2 innings of work, including 3.2 scoreless, hitless innings on May 9 against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mena struck out eight batters against three walks in those 6.2 innings, and looked to be very much nearing major league-ready status.
Despite the fact that 2025 was Mena's second taste of MLB action, the right-hander is still only 22, with serious potential in his arsenal.
Mena still classifies as a prospect — Arizona's No. 11 per MLB Pipeline, for that matter.
His hard, breaking curveball is his best pitch, but some concerns have been expressed about the viability of his fastball at the major league level.
The fastball does hover in the mid-90s, however, and the right-hander seemed to be in solid command of his entire arsenal in his small 2025 sample.
While Mena may not be the solution to Arizona's bullpen woes, any arm returning from injury can only be a positive for the D-backs at this stage.