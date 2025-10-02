D-backs' GM Mike Hazen Shuts Down Torey Lovullo Rumor
The Arizona Diamondbacks are retaining manager Torey Lovullo for his 10th season with the club. That report has led to some unrest among D-backs fans.
One such form of unrest is an ever-present rumor. Hazen and Lovullo have a strong relationship, and are often seen as a package deal. It's been said many times that if Lovullo were to depart, it likely would not be without Hazen also departing.
But, on a recent appearance with Arizona Sports 98.7's Wolf & Luke Show, Hazen addressed that rumor head-on, denying it firmly.
Hazen spoke at length about the factors surrounding the retention of Arizona's skipper. He was adamant that it did not come down to his and Lovullo's personal relationship.
"I know I hear this a lot. Our relationship is not at the top of that list. That is false," Hazen said.
"We are in a business, a very, very significant business, and my job is to win baseball games. It's not to have a great dynamic everywhere. I think we have a very challenging dynamic. I understand that we are in charge of putting the best in front of our players. I felt like he brings a lot to the table."
Hazen also made sure to emphasize that it did not have to do with maintaining continuity just for the sake of keeping things the same in the D-backs' clubhouse and organization.
"Continuity was not a factor. I value continuity, it's not at the top of my priority list, honestly," Hazen said.
"The things we need to improve upon, if that's not going to be fixed with a personnel change, then I'm throwing away all the good stuff to roll the dice on a personnel change just for the sake of doing that. I don't really believe in that."
Hazen said Lovullo's efforts in getting Arizona into a contending position down the stretch, despite all of the injuries and adversity faced early on, was a major factor.
"I feel like the work [Lovullo] puts in, it's not a given that a team that loses eight of its opening day starting players at the deadline with two months to go, playing the hardest schedule in baseball from September 1st on... and playing to the last couple days.
"If I'm going to penalize him for the things that I penalized him for and the coaches for, then I also have to look at the positive stuff, too. And it's not always zero and 100. It's not a black and white example. I very much believe in him, but this stuff isn't black and white," he said.