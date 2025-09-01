Diamondbacks Minor League Reliever's Mysterious Absence Explained
Following a rough patch of pitching, the Arizona Diamondbacks optioned reliever Andrew Hoffmann to Triple-A Reno back on August 20 according to the team's official release.
The right-hander had thrown 6.1 innings in seven games since being called up, allowing six runs on six hits and five walks.
Hoffmann was acquired in a trade that sent outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals.
While he is listed on the Reno Aces active roster, he has not pitched in a game since being optioned. Manager Torey Lovullo was asked about that during his press conference on Monday.
Andrew Hoffmann Shut Down from Throwing
Hoffmann has not pitched since being optioned. Upon being asked about it on Monday, Lovullo clarified that Hoffmann was shut down from throwing due to a heavy workload the last couple of years.
"[Hoffmann] is a young pitcher that's thrown basically for two consecutive years.It was a baseball season, winter ball, another baseball season. There's been no time for him to catch his breath," Lovullo said.
Hoffmann threw 77 innings in 2024, then went down to the Dominican Winter Leagues, pitching in nine more games and 11 innings. He followed that up with 44 games and 53 innings between majors and minors in two organizations this year before the recent shutdown.
Hoffmann expressed feeling some fatigue, needing a few days off. Initially the team's intention was to give him four or five days off from throwing, Lovullo said. But then the plan changed.
"Once we dug into his body in that two-year cycle, we decided to give him a little bit more time down," Lovullo said.
It was at this point that Lovullo indicated that Hoffmann has been here in Arizona, over at Salt River Fields, and would be "transitioning up to Reno" shortly.
That was odd, as typically a player would not remain on the Aces' active roster in this type of situation. He would either be placed on the 7-Day IL or the Development list. Lovullo was not able to explain this discrepancy, and said he would need to look into it.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Health Updates:
RHP Cristian Mena (shoulder) has not yet begun throwing off a mound. His throwing program has not yet progressed beyond throwing out to 100 feet. Lovullo said that Mena should be "very very close" to throwing off a mound soon, however.
Anthony DeSclafani (right thumb inflammation) will throw a live BP on Tuesday. He was placed on the IL August 13. His spot has been filled ably by Nabil Crismatt in the meantime.
James McCann has been day-to-day with lower back tightness. He was the last player off the bench on Sunday, to be used in emergency situation only. He is not in Monday's lineup, but is available off the bench, and should be able to play on Tuesday.