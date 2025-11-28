How Young Reliever Could Become Crucial Member of D-backs' Bullpen

The Arizona Diamondbacks had to endure one of the more disheartening seasons in recent memory in 2025, with a slew of injuries and an overall underperformance leading to numerous trades and an eventual 80-82 record.

In particular, it took many arms to progress through the marathon season. One such arm is young right-handed reliever Andrew Hoffmann, who was one of the many returns from the D-backs' fire sale Trade Deadline.

Arizona sent veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals in a one-for-one to bring back Hoffmann, in search of ever-elusive relief help.

Hoffmann had some difficulties, but also displayed some excellence on the mound for Arizona. His 2025 season, if he displays development going forward, was likely the beginning of what could become a key piece of the D-backs' bullpen.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Andrew Hoffmann

Hoffmann did not make many appearances for the Diamondbacks after he was traded to Arizona, but his results were the definition of a mixed bag. At times, he dominated opposing hitters with his changeup, while at other times he struggled mightily to find the zone.

Hoffmann began his D-backs tenure with 2.2 scoreless innings over three appearances — a good first impression, to be sure.

But on August 16 against the Rockies, he gave up two hits, two walks and four earned runs while collecting just one out. That ballooned his season ERA from 2.70 to 6.55.

Hoffmann was optioned to Reno after another somewhat rough outing, though he did not make an appearance for another two weeks. It was later revealed the righty had been dealing with posterior elbow discomfort, though imaging came back clean.

Hoffmann had not had much downtime, even between the 2024 and 2025 seasons, so he was given some needed rest, before being recalled at the end of September for one scoreless inning before the season's end.

2026 Outlook: Andrew Hoffmann

Hoffmann has the ability to develop into a weapon out of Arizona's bullpen, especially with a changeup as deceiving as his. However, he'll need to improve greatly on the 7.50 walks per nine to stick at the MLB level.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Hoffmann begin the year in Triple-A Reno. But also wouldn't be much of a shock to see him grow into a potential leverage arm down the road.

