Newly-Acquired Infielder Crushes Impressive First D-backs Homer
Arizona Diamondbacks' recently-acquired first baseman Tyler Locklear certainly made a good first impression on the home fans in his Chase Field debut.
In the third inning of an eventual 6-2 win over the San Diego Padres, Locklear destroyed a high sweeper deep to left field, crushing a 108 MPH home run — his first as a Diamondback.
The 24-year-old first baseman collected his first two hits as a Diamondback in a win over the Athletics in Sacramento on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with two singles and a stolen base, but had yet to display his power, evidently saving it for the home fans.
Locklear was the primary return of the trade that sent Eugenio Suárez back to the Seattle Mariners. He is both Arizona's No. 6 prospect and their new primary first baseman.
Locklear spoke to the media following his early milestone on Monday night.
"[Padres starter J.P. Sears] got me on the high fastball and I just went back, tried to stick with my approach," Locklear said.
"He threw two of them at bat before that I felt like I was on it and then he left one over the plate, I was able to do something with it."
Locklear spoke positively about his first taste of Chase Field, as the crowd erupted for what they hope is the first of many more longballs to come.
"The electricity out there is awesome, the fans are great. It was just cool to be able to see what the environment's like and just playing in front of all those fans," Locklear said.
"It was really cool to just be able to do something for the team and just see their reaction to it. ... Everybody's been welcoming me with open arms here, so I'm just happy to be here."
While the D-backs are still dealing with the fallout of their deadline fire sale, they've managed to put together three straight wins. It's been a blend of pitching, defense and chaos — a brand of Diamondbacks baseball that calls back to their surge into relevancy in recent years.
Locklear figures to be a significant piece to this new-look D-backs roster. He's played solid defense at first base and has shown a mature approach at the plate.
If the results are anything like Monday's, Arizona may have a solid player at first base in the coming years.