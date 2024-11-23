Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Non-Tender Brandon Hughes, Tender 29 Players' Contracts

The left-hander was not able to make it all the way back from injury to re establish himself in MLB

Jack Sommers

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Brandon Hughes (56) prepares to pitch against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 23, 2024.
Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Brandon Hughes (56) prepares to pitch against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 23, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Diamondbacks have tendered contracts to 29 players. The only non-tender was left-hand reliever Brandon Hughes.

Hughes was brought in during spring training last year, and made several appearances for the team in 2024. While he pitched well for Triple-A Reno, he was not successful in the majors, posting an 8.15 ERA in 17.1 innings. Hughes will become a free agent.

Related Content: Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Player Review: Brandon Hughes

Eight arbitration-eligible players were tendered contract including RHP Zac Gallen, RHP Kevin Ginkel, LHP Joe Mantiply, LHP Kyle Nelson, INF Geraldo Perdomo, LHP A.J. Puk, INF/OF Pavin Smith and RHP Ryan Thompson.

The D-backs’ 40-man roster is at 36.

PITCHERS (21)
Slade Cecconi
Yilber Díaz
Joe Elbis
Zac Gallen
Kevin Ginkel
Tommy Henry
Drey Jameson
Bryce Jarvis
Merrill Kelly – Under contract (2025)
Joe Mantiply
Justin Martinez
Seth Martinez
Cristian Mena
Jordan Montgomery – Under contract (2025)
Kyle Nelson
Ryne Nelson
Brandon Pfaadt
A.J. Puk
Eduardo Rodriguez – Under contract (2027)
Ryan Thompson
Blake Walston

CATCHERS (3)
Adrian Del Castillo
Jose Herrera
Gabriel Moreno

INFIELDERS (6)
Blaze Alexander
Jordan Lawlar
Ketel Marte – Under contract (2027)
Geraldo Perdomo
Eugenio Suárez – Under contract (2025)
Tim Tawa

OUTFIELDERS (6)
Jorge Barrosa
Corbin Carroll – Under contract (2030)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. – Under contract (2026)
Jake McCarthy
Pavin Smith
Alek Thomas

Published
Jack Sommers
JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team as a credentialed beat writer for SB Nation and has written for MLB.com and The Associated Press. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News