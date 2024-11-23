Diamondbacks Non-Tender Brandon Hughes, Tender 29 Players' Contracts
The Arizona Diamondbacks have tendered contracts to 29 players. The only non-tender was left-hand reliever Brandon Hughes.
Hughes was brought in during spring training last year, and made several appearances for the team in 2024. While he pitched well for Triple-A Reno, he was not successful in the majors, posting an 8.15 ERA in 17.1 innings. Hughes will become a free agent.
Eight arbitration-eligible players were tendered contract including RHP Zac Gallen, RHP Kevin Ginkel, LHP Joe Mantiply, LHP Kyle Nelson, INF Geraldo Perdomo, LHP A.J. Puk, INF/OF Pavin Smith and RHP Ryan Thompson.
The D-backs’ 40-man roster is at 36.
PITCHERS (21)
Slade Cecconi
Yilber Díaz
Joe Elbis
Zac Gallen
Kevin Ginkel
Tommy Henry
Drey Jameson
Bryce Jarvis
Merrill Kelly – Under contract (2025)
Joe Mantiply
Justin Martinez
Seth Martinez
Cristian Mena
Jordan Montgomery – Under contract (2025)
Kyle Nelson
Ryne Nelson
Brandon Pfaadt
A.J. Puk
Eduardo Rodriguez – Under contract (2027)
Ryan Thompson
Blake Walston
CATCHERS (3)
Adrian Del Castillo
Jose Herrera
Gabriel Moreno
INFIELDERS (6)
Blaze Alexander
Jordan Lawlar
Ketel Marte – Under contract (2027)
Geraldo Perdomo
Eugenio Suárez – Under contract (2025)
Tim Tawa
OUTFIELDERS (6)
Jorge Barrosa
Corbin Carroll – Under contract (2030)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. – Under contract (2026)
Jake McCarthy
Pavin Smith
Alek Thomas