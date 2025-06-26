Diamondbacks Pitchers to Deliver Lunch to Local Veterans
On Friday, June 27, Arizona Diamondbacks right-hand pitchers Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson will serve lunch to local Phoenix veterans, in partnership with NuVision Auto Glass and the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.
According to a team press release, Nelson and Pfaadt will serve the meal at the MANA House, a local institution dedicated to providing resources to any and all veterans.
"Formerly known as Madison Street Veterans Association, the MANA (Marines, Army, Navy, Airforce) House is a peer-support organization of homeless and formerly homeless veterans. We help support veterans rebuilding their lives by providing support from our staff and partners," the MANA House website reads.
Nelson and Pfaadt will serve up a hot meal from Streets of New York in the Diamondbacks Home Plate Kitchen Thursday, taking place at 11:00 a.m.
The full press release from the Diamondbacks reads as follows:
"Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson, along with NuVison Auto Glass and the Diamondbacks Foundation, will offer up a slice of kindness tomorrow, June 27 by serving a Streets of New York lunch to local veterans.
"Lunch will be served at MANA House, a peer-run organization of homeless and formerly homeless veterans offering personal, individualized basic resources, community and advocacy for all veterans, in the Diamondbacks Home Plate Kitchen, which was funded through a Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award grant.
"NuVision Auto Glass and the Diamondbacks Foundation strive to serve our veterans who are most in-need and show support and appreciation for the sacrifices they made for our country.
"In addition to the visit, for every hit made by a D-backs player this season, the organizations will donate $20 to Hits for Heroes, an initiative that funds various veterans' projects and programs, such as improving healthcare, treatment and rehabilitation, and supporting veterans and their families in their journey toward stability and success."
The Diamondbacks continue to make their positive presence known in the community. Nelson and Pfaadt's event is the latest in a long list of outreach initiatives.
The two young pitchers in have seen their roles with the organization grow in recent seasons, both on and off the field. Nelson has emerged as one of the Diamondbacks' most valuable arms, pitching to a 3.71 ERA in 17 appearances (seven starts).
Pfaadt, meanwhile, is working towards a turnaround as he continues to be a workhorse in the rotation. He's thrown the third-most innings of anyone on Arizona's staff (80.1), behind only Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.