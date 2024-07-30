Diamondbacks Reported to Have Traded for First Baseman Josh Bell
It's been reported by Craig Mish of the Miami Herald that the Diamondbacks have traded with the Miami Marlins for switch-hitting first baseman Josh Bell. The Marlins will receive "cash considerations" for Bell.
Bell is 31 years old and had just been placed on waivers by the Marlins. While there has been no official word out of the Diamondbacks as of this writing, it's a clear indication that Christian Walker's oblique injury must be serious enough to require an injured list stint. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic has reported on X the D-backs feel the injury is mild. Piecoro also reported the D-backs will pick up $2.25 million of Bells salary.
Bell was having a subpar season, batting just .239/.305/.394, .699 OPS with 14 homers and 49 RBI for a 96 wRC+. The nine-year veteran came into 2024 with a .260/.347/.453 slash line and 152 homers, good for a 114 wRC+
Bell has a career 114 wRC+ batting left-handed and 108 right-handed. This year that split is 98/91 respectively. 100 = league average. Over his last six games with the Marlins before being placed on Waivers he had gone 11 for 28, with four homers.
Bell is generally considered a subpar defender, and this year he rates at -7 Defensive Runs Save from the Fielding Bible, and -4 Fielding Runs from Statcast.
There is no doubt the drop in production and defense from Walker to Bell could be significant. At the same time, Bell is a veteran switch hitter who did not cost any prospect assets, and likely the best the D-backs could do on short notice.
This is a breaking story which will be updated later today after we speak with Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo
