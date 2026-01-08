Former Diamondbacks Infielder Signs with Royals

It's been a while since he's donned an Arizona Diamondbacks uniform, but a former long-tenured member of the D-backs has found his third new home since leaving Arizona.

Veteran utilityman and former D-backs infielder Josh Rojas has reportedly signed a deal with the Kansas City Royals, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

It will be a minor league deal for Rojas, with an invitation to big league Spring Training, implying he'll have the opportunity to compete for a major league opportunity.

More Content: Diamondbacks Sign Former Yankees Reliever

Former Diamondback Josh Rojas Signs with Royals

INF/OF Josh Rojas has agreed to a Minor League deal with the Royals, per source. Rojas gets a non-roster invite to big-league camp. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 7, 2026

Rojas, who will be entering his age-32 season in the upcoming year, spent parts of five seasons with the Diamondbacks. He had some success, and was a part of the team's resurgence between the ugly 2021 season and the following rise back to relevance.

In fact, Rojas was indirectly responsible for Arizona's improbable run to the World Series in the 2023 season. After a rough start to the campaign with his bat (hitting .228/.292/.296) Rojas part of the mid-season trade at the 2023 Deadline to the Seattle Mariners, bringing back closer Paul Sewald for Arizona's playoff run.

In the immediate aftermath, the trade looked like a win-win, as Rojas hit .272/.321/.400 with Seattle, and Sewald was an instrumental piece of a pennant-winning squad.

But the veteran infielder struggled again in 2024, and eventually departed the Mariners in free agency following the season. He signed with the Chicago White Sox ahead of 2025, but only managed to get into 69 games before he was designated for assignment in August.

Rojas ended his tenure with the White Sox with a meager .180/.252/.259 slash, and will look to revitalize his career with the Royals.

It's unfair to compare Rojas directly to the impact Sewald had on the roster, given the fact he was accompanied by two other players (OF Dominic Canzone and INF Ryan Bliss), but Rojas does appear to have entered a decline following his initial hot streak upon arriving in Seattle.

The Diamondbacks' offseason, meanwhile, has been relatively slow. Arizona added a pair of starting pitchers in Michael Soroka and (the return of) Merrill Kelly. They also re-signed veteran backuop catcher James McCann to a one-year deal.

But the D-backs are still without any significant additions thus far. That's likely due to a slow-developing Ketel Marte trade saga (which could be ending sooner than later), but the D-backs will have to find some way to bring in some relief and lineup help before the advent of the 2026 season.

Related Content: The Diamondbacks Need to Commit to This Ketel Marte Decision

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News