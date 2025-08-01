Diamondbacks Play Resumes in Sacramento vs Athletics
The MLB trade deadline has finally passed, and the Arizona Diamondbacks can get back to the business of playing games unencumbered by the weight of that event.
The D-backs are in Sacramento for three games against the Athletics at Sutter Home Park.
Arizona is 51-58, in fourth place in the NL West, and nine games out of the NL Wild Card spot. The Athletics are 48-63, in last place in the AL West.
Due to their position in the standings, Arizona became sellers at the trade deadline and will resume play without several core players who were traded.
In five separate trades, the Diamondbacks moved six players off the books, all on expiring contracts at the end of 2025. In return they received eight pitching prospects and a first baseman they hope can man the position for years to come.
Tyler Locklear is expected to be in the Diamondbacks' lineup on Friday night, and should be manning first base for the majority of games the rest of the season.
Out:
Eugenio Suarez, Merrill Kelly, Josh Naylor, Randal Grichuk, Shelby Miller, Jordan Montgomery
In:
- MLB: 1B Tyler Locklear, LHP Brandyn Garcia
- AAA: RHP Andrew Hoffman, RHP Juan Burgos, LHP Kohl Drake
- AA: RHP Hunter Cranton, LHP Mitch Bratt
- A+ RHP Ashton Izzi
- A: RHP David Hagaman
Diamondbacks and Athletics Pitching Matchups
Anthony DeSclafani has made one prior start this year, and seven long relief appearances. During his post-trade deadline press conference, GM Mike Hazen said DeSclafani would take over Merrill Kelly's rotation spot.
Jacob Lopez is a third year left-hander who doesn't throw very hard, averaging 90.7 MPH on his 4-seamer. But hitters are batting just .194 on the pitch. The slider has been his most effective pitch, producing a +3 run value and 31% WHIFF rate.
Lopez also has a cutter and a changeup, and despite the low velocity, strikes out a whopping 10.94 batters per nine. Homers have been the issue, allowing 11 in 65 innings.
Zac Gallen was recently passed over during the trade deadline, as other teams were not willing to pay a prospect price in excess of the value of the qualifying offer. That was a jarring reality for Hazen, and likely a surprise to the pitcher himself.
This is the clearest signal yet just how much damage Gallen's 2025 season has done to his market value. He has roughly 11 starts, perhaps 12, to rebuild his future free agent market value.
J.T. Ginn made his major league debut in 2024, and was called up to start in mid-April. After three ineffective outings he went to the injured list with elbow inflammation. Upon return four weeks later, he made seven relief appearances before being moved back into the rotation.
He's been lights out in two recent starts since. Facing the Rangers and Astros on the road, he's thrown 11 innings and allowed just one run on a solo homer. He's walked one and struck out six. He throws a 94 MPH sinker, and has a slider, cutter, and occasional changeup.
Eduardo Rodriguez followed up his best start as a Diamondback with another clunker. On July 28 he gave up five runs on eight hits, including two homers to take the loss against the Tigers.
Locked into a contract that takes him through the end of 2027, with approximately $53 million still owed, it is absolutely critical to the team's future plans that Rodriguez find a way to be more consistent.
In 28 starts as a Diamondback he's 6-11 with a 5.43 ERA and a below replacement level -0.3 WAR.
Luis Severino went into free agency with a 3.81 career ERA and 14 WAR over nine seasons and 909 innings. He signed a guaranteed three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics, with the final year being a player option.
It's not exactly working out. He's 5-11 with a 4.83 ERA, albeit with a 4.13 FIP. He's getting crushed at home to the tune of a 6.34 ERA in 13 starts. He's allowed a .298 average with an .814 OPS at home.
Away from Sutter home park he has a 3.03 ERA, .212 batting average and .605 OPS against. Clearly pitching in a hitter and homer friendly minor league park is impacting his numbers.