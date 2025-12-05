D-backs Insider Gives Update on Merrill Kelly Reunion

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in dire need of starting pitching this offseason, and one former D-backs starter might be an option to return.

Veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly, who spent parts of seven seasons in Arizona, was traded at the 2025 Deadline to the Texas Rangers.

And while it seemed as if his market might have inflated beyond what the D-backs were able to commit this offseason, a new report by Arizona Sports 98.7 insider John Gambadoro suggests a reunion with Kelly might be on the table.

Diamondbacks, Merrill Kelly have "mutual interest"

"I would still peg the return of Zac Gallen to the Diamondbacks as unlikely but hearing there is definitely mutual interest from both sides on a return for Merrill Kelly," Gambadoro wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Kelly has certainly been the model of stability for the D-backs in his lengthy tenure. He posted a 3.22 ERA in the first half of the 2025 season prior to the trade.

Once he departed to Texas, Kelly's numbers did tail off a bit, but his overall season ERA was still a successful 3.52.

Kelly, prior to said Deadline, was insistent that he would be "extremely" open to a potential reunion, even if he was dealt to another club.

"I wouldn't harbor any type of hard feelings if I got traded," Kelly told Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers at the time.

"I still want to be [in Arizona]. If I don't get traded, I'm definitely not going to be mad about it. But if I do, yeah, there's always a possibility that I would come back here."

"The front office knows how fond I am of being here and being home. I know my wife is fond of being here and being home. Regardless of what happens after the 31st, being here is never off the table."

Kelly played his high school and college ball in the Valley. He and his wife still reside in Arizona, and he was recently seen at a Phoenix Suns home game this offseason.

The issue is that Kelly's value seems to have inflated. AZCentral's Nick Piecoro recently reported that Kelly may be seeking a deal in the $35-46 million range. That might be more than the D-backs are willing to spend on an arm that is entering his age-37 season.

With a reduced payroll looming for Arizona, that might not be a financial commitment GM Mike Hazen is willing to make. But it's also possible Kelly is willing to take a hometown discount for the sake of stability and familiarity.

Regardless, it comes as little surprise that both he and the D-backs are interested in a reunion. He's been a very valuable Diamondback in his major league career.

