Diamondbacks Roster Roundup Entering Free Agency
As the major league offseason's "quiet period" ended on Monday afternoon, and free agency is in full swing, it's time to get caught up on the Diamondbacks current roster.
Christian Walker, Joc Pederson, Randal Grichuk, Josh Bell, Kevin Newman, Paul Sewald, and Scott McGough have all become free agents. However since the Diamondbacks made a qualifying offer to Walker, he is still listed on the team's website 40-man roster page. Walker has until November 19 to accept or reject that offer.
Related Content: Christian Walker Receives $21M Qualifying Offer from D-backs
The Diamondbacks reinstated Drey Jameson, Kyle Nelson, and Bryce Jarvis from the 60-day IL, which is also required at the end of the quiet period. Finally, right-hand reliever Seth Martinez was picked up on waivers from the Houston Astros Monday as well.
All of these moves brings the Diamondbacks 40-man roster to 35, or 36 if you include Walker, who is almost certain to reject the qualifying offer. When the team sent out the official release following the Martinez pickup, they stated the 40-man roster was at 35. For these reasons Walker is not included in the listing below.
Starting Pitchers (9 ) : Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez (L), Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, Jordan Montgomery (L), Yilber Diaz, Tommy Henry (L), Christian Mena,
Relief Pitchers (12) : A.J. Puk (L) , Justin Martinez, Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply (L), Bryce Jarvis, Drey Jameson, Kyle Nelson (L) , Seth Martinez, Blake Walston (L), Slade Cecconi, Brandon Hughes (L)
Catchers (3): Gabriel Moreno, Jose Herrera (S) , Adrian Del Castillo (L)
Infielders (5) : Ketel Marte (S) , Geraldo Perdomo (S) , Eugenio Suarez, Jordan Lawlar, Blaze Alexander
Outfielders (6): Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Jake McCarthy (L) , Corbin Carroll (L) , Alek Thomas (L), Pavin Smith (L) , Jorge Barrosa (S)