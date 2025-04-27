Diamondbacks Shuffle Bullpen, Bring Up Scott McGough from Reno
The Diamondbacks have made more roster moves regarding the bullpen ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Right-hander Scott McGough's contract has been selected from Triple-A Reno while fellow right-hander Yilber Díaz has been optioned. Right-hander J.P. Feyereisen has been designated for assignment.
It was reported earlier by Arizona Diamondbacks on SI's Jack Sommers that McGough had a locker in the Diamondbacks' clubhouse at Chase Field.
McGough, 35, will get another chance to contribute to the bullpen. Originally signed by the Diamondbacks following the 2022 season, he pitched to a 5.59 ERA in 89 appearances. Arizona declined its half of a 2025 mutual option, sending him to free agency. He signed a minor league deal with the club in February.
McGough has spent the year with Reno, pitching to a 5.23 ERA in 10.1 innings. Despite his ERA being over 5.00, he has strong peripherals with a 15/3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and has not allowed a home run. With the need to add a fresh arm, with both Ryne Nelson and Díaz likely unavailable for the rest of the series, the latter became part of the roster crunch.
Since McGough is not on the 40-man roster, the Diamondbacks needed to make a corresponding roster move. The Feyereisen DFA frees up the space to bring up McGough.
Díaz was brought up on Thursday to provide some coverage for the bullpen. He did just that on Friday, pitching three innings of long relief. Since he was pitching on normal starter's rest and threw 60 pitches, he is stretched out enough to resume starting in Reno.
Feyereisen appeared in two games with the Diamondbacks. In his first, he pitched a scoreless ninth against the Chicago Cubs. He took the loss on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three runs, and was optioned to Triple-A Reno afterward. Feyereisen signed a minor league deal with Arizona ahead of Spring Training.