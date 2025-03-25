D-backs Sign Left-Hander to MLB Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed Jalen Beeks to an MLB contract according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.
The move comes in response to a pair of bullpen injuries suffered by the D-backs. Reports surfaced earlier on Tuesday morning from Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers that left-hander Jordan Montgomery would undergo Tommy John surgery, effectively ending his tenure in Arizona.
Right-hander Kevin Ginkel, a key member of the club's relief core, will also begin the season on the injured list after dealing with right shoulder inflammation. Recently acquired Kendall Graveman is also working his way back after dealing with back soreness, leaving the D-backs without multiple back end arms.
Beeks will earn $1.25 million on a one-year major league deal, adding to an already large offseason spending total.
Beeks spent 2024 with the Rockies and Pirates, pitching to a 4.50 ERA across 70 innings. The left-hander's FIP has outperformed his ERA in each of the last two seasons, leaving room for some potential improvement.
The 31-year-old had five seasons with the Rays, during which he established himself as a dominant reliever. There he put up two seasons with an ERA+ above 127. While he may not return to this form with Arizona, the extra left-handed relief, and quality pitching depth will aid the pen significantly.
His pitch mix features a fastball which averages roughly 95 mph, and a strong changeup-cutter mix. Beeks also works in a curveball, but it was only thrown 1% of the time during the 2024 season.
While his offspeed pitches don't generate a ton of value on their own, with a 15th percentile ranking according to Baseball Savant, they do help the lefty avoid barrels. Hitters only averaged an exit velocity against him of 87.2 mph, and he ranked near the 90th percentile in barrel rate and hard-hit rate in 2024.
Throughout his career, Beeks has collected 15 saves, but it is unlikely that he will see many opportunities of that caliber with the Diamondbacks. He will likely fill a more middle relief role, working alongside Joe Mantiply as a lefty specialist.
During 2024 left-handed batters hit to only a .202 batting average against him, with a dominant 60 OPS+. This will give D-backs manager Torey Lovullo another tool in his belt, and may even open up more save opportunities for tall left-hander A.J. Puk.
While this may not be a marquee bullpen addition, the acquisition certainly helps the outlook of what may otherwise be a grim relief situation. He will be on the Opening Day roster, and should remain there, even after the returns of Ginkel and Graveman.