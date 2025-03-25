Key Diamondbacks Reliever to Open Season on Injured List
Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel will begin the season on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. This according to manager Torey Lovullo in his press conference.
Ginkel was originally among the pitchers the Diamondbacks expected to compete for saves in an early season closer-by-matchup committee. The right-hander was having a good spring, but the injury cropped up several days ago, and along with the news of Jordan Montgomery's Tommy John surgery, deals the D-backs two blows to their depth back-to-back.
As of this moment it appears the D-backs' bullpen is seven deep, and they will need to add one more pitcher. Newly-extended Justin Martinez and lefty A.J. Puk will man the very back end. Ryan Thompson, Joe Mantiply, Shelby Miller, and Bryce Jarvis have the middle and setup innings. Ryne Nelson will be the long man for now.
Lovullo could not say how the Diamondbacks will fill the eighth spot in the bullpen. At this time of year many players are being cut by teams, and the possibility exists they could be scouring the waiver wire in search of a reliever. Barring that, they may turn to one of their recently optioned out relievers, such as Drey Jameson or Kyle Nelson.
Jameson is coming off Tommy John surgery too however, and has yet to pitch in back-to-back games or check all the medical boxes he needs to for his recovery. Nelson did not have a good spring and is in a similar situation, coming off Thoracic Outlet Surgery.
There is also a number of relievers who are not on the 40-man roster the team could consider such as John Curtiss or Juan Morillo, who had an especially dominant camp, flashing his 100 MPH fastball.