Report: D-backs Sign Former Cardinals Pitcher, Option Flamethrower
The Arizona Diamondbacks are signing right-hander Jake Woodford to a major league deal, according to a report from The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro.
In a corresponding move, right-handed flamethrower Juan Morillo will be optioned to Triple-A Reno.
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Jake Woodford
Woodford, 28, is a veteran of six major league seasons. He spent his first four as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, finding success in in 2021 and 2022 primarily as a reliever.
The 2022 season was his best year, as he pitched to a 2.23 ERA over 48.1 innings in 27 appearances, although his peripherals suggested he was enjoying some level of batted ball luck, with an expected ERA of 4.00.
Woodford then stumbled to an ERA north of 6.00 in 2023, beginning to take on more of a hybrid role. He made eight starts in 15 appearances.
He spent 2024 with the White Sox and Pirates, primarily being utilized as a starter. That season was his worst to date, pitching to a 7.97 ERA between the two clubs.
Woodford throws a low-90s sinker, with a sweeper and cutter as his main secondary pitches. In 2025, he's spent time with the Rockies, Yankees and Cubs minor league systems.
He's pitched to a 4.55 ERA in the minors this season in 14 appearances, 10 starts. Over 61.1 innings, he's struck out 59 and walked 20, with a WHIP of 1.45 and a .283 average against him.
It's unclear just what role Woodford will fill for the D-backs. Most likely, he'll serve as relief depth with the option to provide length. Arizona has endured a heavy slate of injuries to both their rotation and bullpen of late.
Arizona Diamondbacks Option Juan Morillo to Triple-A
Perhaps the more surprising element of this transaction is the corresponding move. The right-handed flamethrower had pitched to a 4.01 ERA, but a 2.97 expected ERA over 28 appearances.
Granted, he has walked 13 in that span, but he'd also only allowed two runs (one earned) in the month of June. It at least appeared he was finding the zone at a higher clip.
Morillo is still just 26, and has seen his blazing fastball climb above 100 MPH on occasion. With closer Justin Martinez down for significant time as he recovers from Tommy John Surgery, Morillo brought a dynamic, high-velocity arsenal to the D-backs' bullpen that it otherwise lacked.
For now, he'll head back to Reno, where he had pitched to a 1.42 ERA with eight strikeouts over 6.1 innings.