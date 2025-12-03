Diamondbacks Re-Sign Starting Pitcher

According to their transactions log page, the Arizona Diamondbacks have re-signed one of their free agent starting pitchers — but it's not Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly.

Instead, it's 28-year-old southpaw starter Tommy Henry, who spent the majority of 2025 down on the Injured List, and is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Henry will re-join the Diamondbacks on a minor league contract after he was non-tendered at the November 21 deadline.

Arizona Diamondbacks Re-Sign Tommy Henry

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tommy Henry during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 14, 2025, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henry had been with the D-backs organization for some time. He was drafted in 2019, and made his major league debut in the 2022 season after working his way up through the minor leagues.

For a period, Henry appeared to be growing at the major league level, posting a 4.15 ERA in the 2023 season. But he lost that year to injury, and never showed the same level of competence in the majors again after that season.

In 2024, he made just nine appearances and pitched to an ugly 7.04 ERA over the course of 38.1 innings. He bounced between a starting role and a long relief role, but never was able to sustain success.

Henry made only two appearances for Arizona this past season, pitching in games on May 5 and June 5. The former of which he delivered 2.2 scoreless innings, while the latter was a four-inning, three-run affair in which he surrendered three solo home runs.

Unfortunately, Henry's minor league season wasn't any better. Over 11 starts, the lefty threw to an 8.12 ERA.

He gave up 49 earned runs over 54.1 innings at the Triple-A level. Though the Pacific Coast League is certainly a hitter's environment to an extreme degree, Henry struggled to maintain effectiveness.

On July 6, Henry landed on the Injured List with left elbow discomfort. That injury would eventually require Tommy John Surgery, and he'd miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Related Content: D-backs Lose Another Starting Pitcher to Season-Ending Surgery

Henry was designated for assignment on November 18, and eventually non-tendered three days later.

It was generally expected — with Henry still recovering from surgery and the D-backs looking to go for a more velocity- and stuff-focused pitching approach in 2026 — that this would spell the end of Henry's tenure in Arizona. But he'll return to the minor leagues for the time being.

Henry's outlook for 2026 isn't much. He'll miss most of the year, if not all of it, and he hasn't been an effective major leaguer since 2023.

Arizona's pitching staff is still in severe need of both quality starting pitching and relief work, and Henry likely won't figure into those plans anytime in the near future.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News