Diamondbacks Star Outfielder Discusses his Offseason
The Arizona Diamondbacks saw their complete roster storm the grass at Salt River Fields for the first time on Monday, with full-squad workouts officially commencing, signaling the nearing of Cactus League games.
With the full squad in attendance, young star outfielder Corbin Carroll spoke to the media, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers about Spring Training, and his outlook on the coming year.
The soft-spoken star gave thoughtful answers on a variety of topics. On Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo praised Carroll's ability to work through the difficult slump he faced in 2024. Now, Carroll is ready to take on a new season, with - hopefully - a better start.
Below is the full Q&A with Carroll:
Q: What does it feel like for you to be back with everybody around you?
"It's great. You know, we've had a good group around here this off-season, so it doesn't feel too starkly different from that. I mean, last week here, a ton of energy, and yeah, just a great day to be back.
Q: What are you most looking forward to coming into a brand new season, brand new spring training?
"New opportunity. You know, that's the biggest thing. Excited to have a lot of the same group back, and a lot of new great faces as well, so just excited for that opportunity."
Q: Were you able to look back at the entirety of last season… How did you view and process everything?
"I think having a little bit of time was great to be able to put everything in perspective. You know, just find my takeaways and what needed to be addressed, what was just noise, and I'm really happy about the offseason work that we got in."
Q: Anything you can share about what needed to be addressed in November?
"I think a big thing was continuing to learn about myself. I think that that's always a goal in the offseason, and did a couple things to try and further that, and I'm pretty happy about the spot that has me in right now."
Q: Do you feel like there's carryover from the way the year ended?
"Yeah, I mean, I think any time you can end the season on a high note, that's a confidence boost going into the next season. It doesn't necessarily feel like there's a big adjustment or change that needs to be made.
"It was more just like, hey, I get to nitpitck a little bit and try and also learn a little bit about what helped me have the success that I've had in this last couple months."
Q: Did you talk to [Evan Longoria] at all last year?
(On Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo said that he had spoken to former Diamondback and MLB great Evan Longoria to try and help Carroll crawl out of his 2024 slump. That full article can be found HERE.)
"Yeah, we had a few texts throughout the year. He's always been someone for me that I can go to when he was here, and last year was no different.
"I feel like that's a great guy to have in the corner. He's done a lot in this game, and hopefully that kind of relationship right there."
Q: Torey said yesterday that you spent the morning of Christmas Eve working out here. Is that accurate?
"If it was a Monday through Saturday, then probably." [Laughter from the room].
Q: Can you take us through just the amount of work you put in in the offseason... just to set the tone going into the season?
"Yeah, I don't want to brag about all the work that I did, but I feel like the body of work that I put in, I'm really happy with. I was happy to see the turnout that we had here this offseason.
"It's felt like every year that I've been in the big leagues, it's been a few more trickling in every offseason. It's great to keep building those relationships."
Q: As you gradually become a player with more time here in the majors and with the team, how do you see your leadership role evolving?
"I wouldn't say that I've got a goal of being a leader on this team. I want to be a great teammate. I think what comes with that is plenty of leadership-like qualities. My goal isn't to go out there and be the outspoken leader.
"I just take lead with action. Some of these younger players, as they come up, I've had some experiences recently that I think can help them."