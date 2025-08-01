D-backs' Top Deadline Addition to Make Debut vs Athletics
The Arizona Diamondbacks are entering the second phase of a 2025 season that has gone everywhere but according to plan.
Still, they have a game to play against the Athletics in Sacramento at 7:05 p.m. — a game that will offer an immediate look at one of the D-backs' newest acquisitions.
Arizona parted with three members of their offense and three pitchers at the MLB Trade Deadline, nearly gutting a team that had high expectations heading into the season.
Such is baseball. As difficult as it is to part with a player like Eugenio Suárez, his departure brought in an exciting new prospect in power-hitting first baseman Tyler Locklear, who will make his D-backs debut on Friday night.
Arizona Diamondbacks' New 1B Tyler Locklear in Lineup Friday
Lineups were revealed Friday afternoon, and Locklear will play first base as expected, batting fifth in Arizona's order.
Locklear, 24, was the No. 9 prospect in Seattle's organization, and slots in at No. 6 in Arizona's system.
A blazing-hot July saw his Triple-A season slash surge to .316/.401/.542, good for a .943 OPS, with 19 homers and 89 RBI.
Locklear was called up to the majors in 2024 briefly, getting just 49 plate appearances. He struggled to a .156 average with two homers, but will likely get a longer run with the D-backs.
Regardless of how Locklear pans out, his journey with Arizona begins Friday. He figures to be a part of the club's future plans if he can sustain any amount of success.
Diamondbacks vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
RHP Anthony DeSclafani (3.86 ERA) vs LHP Jacob Lopez (4.29 ERA)
Anthony DeSclafani will get his second start of the season, slotting into the rotation spot previously occupied by Merrill Kelly. Kelly was traded to the Rangers on Thursday.
DeSclafani has had a relatively successful season as Arizona's long reliever, and has made one spot start. The 10-year MLB veteran has a 3.86 ERA and 3.49 expected ERA over 23.1 innings, and has a healthy 25% strikeout rate on the year.
Left-hander Jacob Lopez has made 16 appearances (12 starts) for the Athletics this season. He's thrown to a 4.29 ERA, but has been relatively successful since joining the starting rotation, save for a few blowup outings.
Lopez had a rough July, however, giving up 11 runs in his last 18 innings. His fastball is barely 90 MPH, but he's been exceptional at getting chases, whiffs and strikeouts.