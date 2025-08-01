D-backs Make Huge Six-Player Roster Move after Deadline
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a major roster move following Thursday's trade deadline.
On Friday, the D-backs reinstated left-hand reliever Jalen Beeks from the 15-day IL, they're also calling up left-hander Kyle Nelson and infielder Connor Kaiser from Triple-A Reno.
Recently-acquired first baseman Tyler Locklear has reported to his new team after coming over in the Eugenio Suárez trade.
In a corresponding move, left-hander Brandyn Garcia and first baseman Tristin English were optioned to Triple-A.
Diamondbacks Reinstate Jalen Beeks
Beeks was placed on the 15-day IL back on July 11, dealing with low back inflammation. He's been on a steady return process since, and pitched a scoreless rehab inning in Reno on July 29.
Beeks had pitched a workhorse 41 innings out of Arizona's bullpen, throwing to a 4.39 ERA. Despite that inflated number, he's been one of the sturdier options available to manager Torey Lovullo.
Diamondbacks Call Up Kyle Nelson
Nelson had been designated for assigment after pitching to a 6.35 ERA in Triple-A, but was outrighted back to Reno four days later.
Nelson was a key member of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and 2023, but underwent the brutal Thoracic Outlet surgery procedure, losing all of 2024. He has not looked like his former self since.
Diamondbacks Select Connor Kaiser
Kaiser, 28, signed a minor league deal with Arizona in the offseason.
The utility infielder is hitting .236/.346/.423 with six homers for the Aces, but can provide some defensive versatility, possibly until Jordan Lawlar is healthy enough to contribute at the major league level following Suárez's departure.
Tyler Locklear Reports to Diamondbacks
The primary return in the Suárez trade joins his new club. Locklear has slashed .316/.401/.542 with 19 homers and a .943 OPS with Triple-A Tacoma this season.
He'll get his second chance in the majors on Friday, as the D-backs get a look at their new primary first baseman.
Diamondbacks Option Brandyn Garcia
Garcia, 25, was the primary return in the trade that sent Josh Naylor to Seattle. Garcia had a successful scoreless first outing with Arizona, but was hit around for three earned runs despite getting just one out his next time on the mound.
He'll head to Reno to hone his command. Garcia pitched to a 3.51 ERA over 32 appearances in the Mariners' Double- and Triple-A clubs this season.
Diamondbacks Option Tristin English
English served as a stopgap at first base in the absence of Naylor and Pavin Smith. He recorded his first career base hit against Paul Skenes — a double — but struggled to a .266 OPS in 23 plate appearances.
With the Aces this season, English has slashed an immense .341/.390/.566, with a .956 OPS and 11 homers.