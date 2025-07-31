Diamondbacks' Trade Merrill Kelly to Rangers in Surprise Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers, as confirmed by Arizona Sports John Gambadoro. The return will be three prospect. Kelly joins a team looking to keep pace in the AL West and make a push for the postseason.
In return, Arizona will receive LHP Kohl Drake, RHP David Hagaman and LHP Mitch Bratt — all three are starting pitchers.
Drake is Texas' No. 5 prospect, with a 2.44 Double-A ERA, but a 5.19 ERA in three Triple-A starts. Bratt is the Rangers' No. 9 prospect, with a 3.18 ERA in 17 Double-A starts.
Hagaman ranks 13th in Texas' system, with a 3.51 ERA in five Low-A starts. None of the three arms are expected to join the D-backs' major league roster, Gambadoro reports.
It was previously reported that the Boston Red Sox had been interested in Kelly, but the Rangers ultimately made the final push. The veteran will join the very team he defeated in Game 2 of the 2023 World Series.
Arizona Diamondbacks Trade Merrill Kelly to Texas Rangers
Kelly, the 36-year-old veteran, has been the pinnacle of consistency and reliability in a Diamondbacks rotation that has had plenty of ups and downs over the years.
Kelly was signed out of Korea ahead of 2019, and immediately began to deliver solid results for Arizona.
For his career with the D-backs, he pitched to a 3.74 ERA in parts of seven seasons in Arizona, never sporting a season ERA worse than 4.44.
Though he rarely received national recognition, Kelly's reliability at the top of the D-backs' rotation was an exceptionally valuable asset.
Since Kelly never relied much on velocity to begin with, he's only seemed to get better with age. In 2025, he's thrown to a 3.22 ERA — a number that would be the best season ERA of his career if it were to hold up.
He's had issues with cramping and injury, but has generally been durable and very capable of providing length when Arizona's bullpen needed it most.
For his seven seasons, he was worth 15.4 average WAR, creating deception and utilizing a deep arsenal of pitches. His loss will certainly be felt in a D-backs' rotation that is currently riddled with injury and underperformance.
Of course, there is a chance Kelly will find his way back to Phoenix. An Arizona native, Kelly was very open in a recent interview with Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers about a potential return to the D-backs should he be traded.
"I wouldn't harbor any type of hard feelings if I got traded," Kelly told Sommers. "I still want to be here. ... There's always a possibility that I would come back here."
"The front office knows how fond I am of being here and being home. I know my wife is fond of being here and being home. Regardless of what happens after the 31st, being here is never off the table."
Related Content: D-backs' Merrill Kelly Reveals True Thoughts About Trade Deadline
Regardless, the D-backs' rotation is going to look a lot different without one of his long-time staples. At least, for the rest of this season.