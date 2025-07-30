Red Sox Interested in 2 Diamondbacks Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to further solidify their own fate as sellers.
On Wednesday, it was reported by WEEI 93.7's Rob Bradford that the Boston Red Sox have emerged as an interested party for two of the D-backs' prominent assets: right-hand starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.
The Diamondbacks have already begun their sale. They recently traded first baseman Josh Naylor to the Mariners for two pitching prospects, and dealt outfielder Randal Grichuk to Kansas City for a third arm.
Eugenio Suárez remains the hottest commodity on the market, for the time being, but Gallen and Kelly, both with a lengthy history of major league success, could be valuable pieces to teams looking to push for a postseason berth.
Gallen has certainly had the opposite of a successful year. He sports the second-worst ERA in baseball (5.60) among qualified arms. Ironically, the only pitcher with a worse ERA is Miami's Sandy Alcantara, who was also recently linked to the Red Sox.
This is not to discredit what Gallen has done for this D-backs club. The right-hander was instrumental in helping Arizona crawl out of the NL West basement and go on a run to the World Series.
But the pitcher that threw to a 2.54 ERA in 2022 and started the 2023 All-Star Game simply is not there anymore. Perhaps that pitcher is lying dormant, waiting to be unlocked by another club. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs.
Kelly, meanwhile, has been the absolute model of consistency since Arizona signed him out of Korea prior to the 2019 season.
Despite being in his age-36 season, Kelly's velocity and command have remained consistent, and he's delivered some of his best results to date in 2025, pitching to a 3.22 ERA over 22 starts.
He's experienced some injury issues in recent seasons, but has still managed to be the anchor of a D-backs' rotation that has suffered blow after blow, both in the health department and with regard to underperformance.
It's hard to imagine a contending team couldn't use an arm like Kelly.
In a recent interview with Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, Kelly did say he was open to the idea of a potential reunion deal in Arizona, even if he was to be traded at this year's Deadline.
"I wouldn't harbor any type of hard feelings if I got traded. ... I still want be here. If I don't get traded, I'm definitely not going to be mad about it. But if I do, yeah, there's always a possibility that I would come back here," Kelly told Sommers.
The Red Sox, meanwhile, have posted a below-average 4.04 rotational ERA. And that number is significantly aided by ace Garrett Crochet's 2.23 figure over 141.1 innings.
Boston has also endured significant injury to their starting pitchers, with Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck both on the IL. Premier free agent acquisition Walker Buehler has a 5.72 ERA over 18 starts.