East Coast Heat Wave will Factor in Diamondbacks Road Trip

Dangerously high temperatures could create challenging conditions for the players this week in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia

Jack Sommers

Heat risk associated with heat wave across the U.S. June 17-23, 2024.
Heat risk associated with heat wave across the U.S. June 17-23, 2024. / GRAPHIC PROVIDED BY NOAA / USA TODAY
The Arizona Diamondbacks play their home games in the temperature controlled confines of Chase Field. Their most recent road trip was to San Diego, where the weather might be the best in the entire country.

But this week there is a massive heat wave barreling down on the east coast that is going to impact the D-backs next six games. Four of the six games will be played during the day when temperatures will be at their hottest.

First they visit Washington D.C. to play the Nationals for three games, then move on to Philadelphia to play the Phillies over the weekend. It was already shaping up to be a tough road trip, and the conditions are only going to make it tougher.

Below are the current game time temperature and humidity forecasts for the week. The Heat Index is the number to watch. That's the "feels like" temperature due to the combination of heat and humidity. All times are EST.

Washington D.C. Forecast

Tuesday, June 18th, 6:45 P.M. EST, 87 degrees, 45% humidity, Heat Index 88. As this is a night game it will cool down into the high 70's by the time the game is over. This will probably be the most comfortable game of the week.

Wednesday, June 19th, 4:05 P.M. EST, 88 degrees, 43% humidity, Heat Index 89. Note the start time. The temperature will be in the mid to high 80's throughout the game.

Thursday, June 20th, 1:05 P.M. EST, 89 degrees, 40% humidity, Heat Index 90. This is when things really start to heat up. A day game after night, it will be about 90 degrees all throughout the game.

Philadelphia Forecast

Friday, June 21st, 6:40 P.M. EST, 90 degrees, 46% humidity, Heat Index 93. Friday is the only other night game on the road trip, and it will be hot and muggy at game time. The temperature will only drop to the mid 80's by the end of the game

Saturday, June 22nd, 4:05 P.M. EST 93 degrees, 45% humidity, Heat Index 97. This game has the highest heat index of the week. Scattered thundershowers are also in the forecast however, so the players could get some relief, albeit rain delays can be disruptive too.

Sunday, June 23rd, 11:35 A.M. EST 88 degrees, 60% humidity, Heat Index 95. Sunday morning is an early start and it will get hotter as the game goes on, with temperatures climbing up into the 90's.

