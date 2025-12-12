Diamondbacks Make Signing Official, DFA Right-hander

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made it official. The D-backs have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka on a one-year, $7.5 million deal, with $2 million in incentives and a mutual option for 2027.

To make room for Soroka on the 40-man roster, right-handed reliever-starter hybrid Bryce Jarvis was designated for assignment.

As had been previously reported, the D-backs are adding Soroka on a low-risk, low-cost deal, with hopes he will provide upside as a member of the starting rotation. While he is not expected to take on any sort of ace-like role, the hope is he'll provide some quality innings to raise the floor of the staff.

Soroka spent the first portion of 2025 with the Washington Nationals as a starter before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs and utilized in a bullpen role. Soroka struggled as a starter, but was excellent in relief.

Soroka pitched to a 4.52 ERA in 2025, but his 3.45 expected ERA suggested there was some merit to his efforts.

He owns a career 3.85 ERA, but has been unable to stay healthy for the majority of his career. The one season he delivered an innings load of 90-plus innings (his rookie 2019 season), he was an All-Star with a 2.68 ERA.

The move is a high-upside one, but likely won't be the final solution to a large-scale pitching problem for Arizona. They are still in need of a top-end starter and multiple leverage relievers this offseason, if they can manage to land such arms.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFA Bryce Jarvis

Jarvis has spent time in and out of the majors in his tenure with the D-backs. In MLB, he's been used purely a a reliever, with a successful 3.19 ERA campaign over 59.1 innings in 2024.

It didn't go quite as well in 2025, as he pitched to a 5.73 ERA — though only over the course of 22 innings.

In the minor leagues, Jarvis was used as a starting pitcher. He made 19 starts for the Triple-A Reno Aces, and put forward an ugly 8.47 ERA, surrendering 74 earned runs in 78.2 innings. He issued 44 walks in that span, as well.

Jarvis was not necessarily a high-end contributor for the D-backs, but he did provide some length. He would have been in line to be the de facto No. 4 or 5 starter in the 2026 season, but the addition of Soroka will edge him out of that position.

Jarvis may return to the D-backs' organization if he clears waivers.

