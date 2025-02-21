Former Diamondbacks Reliever Agrees to Deal with Athletics
Former Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Dylan Floro has agreed to a deal with the Athletics according to A's beat reporter Martín Gallegos.
The D-backs acquired the veteran reliever from the Washington Nationals at the 2024 trade deadline in exchange for Andrés Chaparro. The infielder signed a minor league deal with Arizona before last season but never saw a path to the big leagues.
Floro was dominant with the Nationals in the first half of last season, pitching to a 2.06 ERA in 52.1 IP.
A 196 ERA+ in the first half of 2024 set him up to join the back end of Arizona's bullpen, but things took a different turn.
Instead of the dominant veteran the D-backs thought they were acquiring, Floro found himself facing the worst struggles of his nine-year big league career.
In 16.1 innings the right-hander allowed 17 earned runs, coming in at a 9.37 ERA. This saw his 196 ERA+ in the first half go against a 46 ERA+ in the second half.
Unsurprisingly, Floro's time in Arizona was limited, as he was designated for assignment on September 15th. He was released from the organization shortly thereafter.
Now, he will look to capture his first half form with the Athletics, who will be calling Sacramento home after their departure from Oakland last season.
While it isn't yet clear if Floro's deal with the A's is a major league contract, he would figure to join Mason Miller, Jose Leclerc, and T.J. MacFarland as the only experienced relievers in their bullpen.
The Athletics are seeing a large reform from their 2023 and 2024 rosters, with the extension of star DH Brent Rooker, and the signing and acquisitions of starting pitchers Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs.
