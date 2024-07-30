Diamondbacks Trade for Dylan Floro
The MLB Trade Deadline is upon us and the Arizona Diamondbacks just bought themselves a new present. Dylan Floro of the Washington Nationals is now joining the D-backs in a last-minute deal.
A report came in during the final minutes of the Deadline from John Gambodoro of Arizona Sports, saying that the Diamondbacks were "working on a reliever".
Big news soon followed as through a flood of posts on social media it was soon reported that the D-backs and Nationals were in agreement to send RH Reliever Dylan Floro to Arizona for Andres Chaparro.
Floro has been one of the best relievers in baseball this year, pitching to a 2.06 ERA, and 2.62 FIP in 52 innings. His 6.88 K/9 is not particularly good, but he has been effective at getting outs and will join what is now a fantastic back-end core of the Diamondbacks bullpen.
Important to note is that Floro is a pure rental, becoming a Free Agent after 2024. General Mike Hazen has generally opted to go after players with control, but with the need for a high-leverage arm in the bullpen becoming more and more clear, Floro will be a huge weapon for the D-backs as they continue to battle in a highly contested Wild Card Race.
The Diamondbacks in this deal send out their 2nd corner infielder from Reno, with Chapparo following Deyvison De Los Santos to the NL East. Chapparo has largely benefitted from AAA Reno's friendly hitting environment, putting up a 137 wRc+ in 95 games with Reno in 2024. He will get a fair shake in Washington, after signing a Minor League Deal with Arizona and seeing no clear path to the MLB Roster.
This deal for Dylan Floro adds to what has been a successful deadline for the Diamondbacks, addressing big needs in the bullpen, and at 1st base, while not dipping too far into prospect capital.