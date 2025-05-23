Former D-backs Utility Man Signs with Reds
Former Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Garrett Hampson has signed a major league deal with the Reds. This contract keeps the 30-year-old veteran in the National League.
Hampson first signed a minor league deal in Arizona before winning a spot on the opening day roster out of spring training. He was designated for assignment and later released by the D-backs on May 19, ending his tenure in the desert with a complicated legacy.
The utility man posted the worst offensive numbers of his career through the early 2025 season, hitting to a 53 OPS+, well below even the tempered expectations that were put on his bat. With a .167 batting average and a .167 slug, Hampson failed to collect a single extra-base hit during his D-backs tenure.
Known for his glove and defensive versatility, Hampson was able to move around wherever the Diamondbacks needed him. He spent time across carious infield positions, and even filled some limited time in the outfield.
He sported a positive +1 Fielding Run Value during his tenure and posted +1 Outs Above Average, ranking in the 74th percentile in defensive range according to Baseball Savant.
A saving grace in his game was his on-base numbers. While he didn't get many hits, he struck out only 10 times, to an impressive nine walks. His .359 OBP kept him getting moderate playing time, but when the team felt top prospect Jordan Lawlar was ready to go, Hampson no longer had a place on the roster.
Now joining the Reds, Hampson will see opportunities across the field. It should figure that he will see time in both the infield and outfield, with Cincinnati enduring multiple injuries and several underperforming assets in each of those spots.
The Diamondbacks could see Hampson soon, as the team travels to Cincinnati to play the Reds from June 6 to June 8 where, should he remain on the roster, he will get a chance to face his former team.