D-backs Lefty Had Another Difficult Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks struggled to get through the 2025 season, due in large part to the massive number of injuries suffered — as well as overall disappointing on-field performances.

With sky-high expectations ahead of the year, it was a disappointing ultimate result, as Arizona sputtered to an 80-82 record and was forced to sit out of the Postseason for the second straight year.

The high volume of injuries necessitated a high level of roster turnover. Particularly with regard to the pitching staff, the D-backs needed more than the expected number of players to get through 2025.

One such short-tenure player was left-hander Tommy Henry, who struggled through a difficult season before eventually suffering a season-ending injury.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Tommy Henry

Henry began the 2025 season in Triple-A after a brutal 2024 season saw him post a 7.04 ERA at the major league level.

He only made two appearances for the big league club in 2025. He had one sucessful outing on May 5 against the New York Mets, delivering 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.

His next appearance — one month later on June 5 — was less of a positive appearance. After starter Brandon Pfaadt was blown up against the Atlanta Braves, Henry entered to pitch four innings of long relief, and gave up three runs on three solo homers.

In reality, Henry did his job in that game. The D-backs would go on to complete a wild ninth-inning comeback and win 11-10, partially thanks to Henry's coverage.

But the lefty was mostly ineffective in his larger sample size with Triple-A Reno. He made 11 starts for the Aces, giving up 49 runs in 54.1 innings — an 8.12 ERA.

But in mid-July, Henry went on the IL with left elbow discomfort. It would eventually require Tommy John Surgery, and he missed the remainder of the season — a tough ending to an already-difficult 2025 season.

Tommy Henry: 2026 Outlook

Henry was designated for assignment and non-tendered this offseason, but Arizona later re-signed him to a new minor league deal.

Considering his injury, he may not be able to pitch at any level in 2026. Even if he does manage a late-year comeback, he won't be a major league option, and may not even see Triple-A action, depending on his rehab process.

