Gabriel Moreno Injured in Crushing Loss for Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered what may be the worst loss in franchise history in the middle of a pennant race. They blew an 8-0 lead to the Brewers, ultimately losing 10-9. It is the largest lead that the Diamondbacks have blown in a loss in their franchise history. The previous high was seven.
The bullpen allowed seven runs in the game, after not allowing any runs in 10 innings over the first three games of the series.
The Braves won on Sunday, meaning the D-backs lead over Atlanta in the NL Wild Card is down to just one game with six games to play.
The game was not the only devastating loss suffered. Gabriel Moreno was removed from the game in the fourth inning with a with left adductor tightness. This is re-injury of the same groin muscle that put him on the injured list for 40 days between August 6 and September 15.
While the team continued to score runs and win games during their Gold Glove catcher's absence, they struggled both on the mound and in controlling the opponents running game.
The D-backs jumped out to a 1-0 lead against Frankie Montas on Ketel Marte's 35th homer of the year in the first inning. It was his 13th first inning long ball, the third most in MLB.
Arizona appeared to have blown the game open with a seven run third inning. Jake McCarthy had a two-run single, followed by back to back homers from Josh Bell and Eugenio Suarez, It was the 14th time this year D-backs hitters have done that.
The Brewers started chipping away at Jordan Montgomery's 8-0 lead in the bottom half of the third inning. Some of it was bad luck however. A bloop single was followed by a swinging bunt base hit. A solid single by Blake Perkins plated the Brewers first run.
In the fourth Montgomery gave up a leadoff base hit and a walk. A drive hit into right center by Sal Frelick probably should have been caught, but the ball glanced off the outstretched glove of Pavin Smith for an RBI double. A sacrifice fly made it 8-3.
Montgomery was pulled after issuing a one out walk in the fourth, relieved by Yilber Diaz. Diaz got out of that inning, but gave up a run in the fifth inning, in part due to his own throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Kete Marte threw wide of first base on a potential inning ending double play. Jackson Chourio then made them pay with an RBI base hit.
With the score now 8-4, once again the D-backs middle inning offense faltered. After batting around in the third inning, they managed just two singles over the next four innings.
Ryan Thompson came on to pitch the seventh and simply didn't have it. The Brewers went single-double-double, scoring two more runs, cutting the lead to 8-6.
Randal Grichuk delivered a two-out RBI base hit in the eighth to stretch the lead back to 9-6, but it was not enough to stem the avalanche to come in the bottom half of the inning.
Joe Mantiply got two quick outs, but issued a walk and allowed two base hits to allow a run. In came Justin Martinez and the Brewers went single-double-single, plating three more run to go ahead 10-9. The final hit was a soft tapper down the third base line with no play possible.
Devin Williams issued a leadoff walk to Jake McCarthy, but then retired Corbin Carroll, Eugenio Suarez, and Jose Herrera in order to record the save. Justin Martinez took the loss to go to 5-6 on the year.
The D-backs will lick their wounds on the unhappy flight home. They face the San Francisco Giants for three games starting Monday night at Chase Field. Eduardo Rodriguez will face right-hander Hayden Birdsong.