Diamondbacks' Closer Options are Already Dwindling

The Arizona Diamondbacks need a closer this offseason. Although their list of overall needs is quite lengthy, the ninth inning has been an area of contention for some time.

But the relief market this offseason has moved extremely fast, with numerous early signings by some of the more prominent free agents.

While the D-backs weren't necessarily candidates to sign any of the top names available, considering their tight budget and the high level of demand across baseball for quality relief pitching, each signing further diminishes the options available to Arizona.

The prices have already begun to shoot sky-high.

Most recently, Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagan (coming off one of the best seasons of his career) signed a new two-year deal to return to the Reds. The contract is worth $20 million over two seasons.

That number seems well within even the D-backs' restricted budget, but perhaps Pagan took a bit of a hometown discount to return to Cincinnati after posting a 2.88 ERA and picking up 32 saves this past year.

Pagan joins former Yankees and Brewers closer Devin Williams, who recently signed a three-year deal worth up to $51 million with the New York Mets, coming off the worst season of his major league career.

Before Williams, it was right-hander Ryan Helsley, who had a nightmarish second half to 2025. After he was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Mets, he posted an ERA north of 7.00. He signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

Even Raisel Iglesias, who only managed a one-year deal this offseason, signed for $16 million to stay with the Atlanta Braves. Iglesias had a rough start to 2025, but ended on a hot streak.

Ultimately, the best free agent closers are quickly evaporating. Arizona, meanwhile, is reprtedly in talks with former Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks.

Fairbanks may be the only option left soon, though the inflation of the relief market may have even begun to price him out of the D-backs' willingness.

Regardless, the relief market is moving fast, and if the D-backs are hoping to land a proven ninth-inning arm, they may have to be willing to fork over more in payroll than they had hoped.

Arizona cannot afford to go into 2026 without a viable closer, especially given the banged-up, unproven state of their current relief corps. Bullpen stability works backward from the ninth inning.

