Geraldo Perdomo Makes Surprise Winter League Decision
As confirmed by Arizona Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers on X/Twitter, All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will play for Aguilas Cibaeñas in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) this offseason, beginning in December.
This will be Perdomo's third stint in LIDOM.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo to Play in Winter League
Perdomo has played for the Aguilas twice before, once in the 2022-2023 season and again this past year, playing in the 2024-2025 season, though the major-leaguer did not see much action either time. He played in just eight total games in those two seasons.
This comes in the wake of the news of a new agreement being reached, increasing the ability of major league players to participate in the winter leagues.
"The new agreement reduces the number of players MLB teams can prohibit from playing winter ball without citing an injury, and it tightens the criteria MLB teams can use to cite extreme fatigue as a reason for prohibiting a player from participating," wrote Baseball America's J.J. Cooper.
"The agreement also adjusts the way disputes are handled between MLB and winter ball teams, and adds a new deadline for MLB teams to submit which players are prohibited from winter ball because of injuries, extreme fatigue or other exempt statuses."
Perdomo himself enjoyed an excellent 2025, breaking out to the tune of a seven-WAR season. He hit .290/.389/.462 and a career-high 20 homers.
While it is somewhat surprising to see such an established major-leaguer participate in winter baseball, playing in the winter leagues can also help players remain sharp in the lengthy grind that is the MLB offseason. Perdomo did play in 2024-2025 ahead of his major breakout, after all.
Perdomo is not the only member of Arizona's major league contingent that will participate in winter ball, however.
Arizona Diamondbacks Jordan Lawlar in Winter League
Infielder Jordan Lawlar will play for Tigres del Licey this winter, the Dominican club announced earlier this week. Lawlar is set to arrive on October 18 and will officially join the team's roster at a later date.
Lawlar played for Licey in the 2024-2025 winter, getting into 27 games and hitting .237 in 108 plate appearances — about average numbers in a heavy pitcher's environment.
The young infielder cited his time in the Dominican Republic as a beneficial aspect of his offseason ahead of the 2025 MLB and MiLB season, especially considering how shortened his major- and minor-league seasons were by injury in 2024.
Lawlar had a difficult beginning to his 2025 campaign, but began to show signs of progress offensively. Another year of offseason reps in a competitive environment may aid him in getting ready for the major league season more quickly.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks In Winter Ball
Corner infield prospect Manuel Pena will play for Toros del Este. Pena hit .288/.326/.460 with 14 homers for Double-A Amarillo this season.
Catcher J.J. D'Orazio will play for Tigres de Aragua in Venezuela. He hit .241/.298/.315 for Amarillo in the 2025 season.