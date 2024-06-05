Geraldo Perdomo to Begin Rehab Assignment Wednesday
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo provided details of the rehab plan for Geraldo Perdomo. The All-Star shortstop played shortstop and DH in three Arizona Complex Leagues this past week and begins his Triple-A rehab assignment with the Reno Aces Wednesday night in Tacoma.
Lovullo explained the difference between playing in Complex League games vs. playing in the Pacific Coast League.
"There is something different about those games... you wake up in a hotel room, you go to the field, you get into your routine, it's just different than being in the ACL."
Perdomo will play seven innings at shortstop in Wednesday night's game, and will play in at least three or more games before returning to the Diamondbacks. Lovullo said that Perdomo is not an option for the series this weekend in San Diego. That means the earliest he will might return is June 11th against the Angels.
Perdomo is accompanied on this assignment by assistant hitting coach Rick Short to help him with "blending" as quickly as he can. Two years ago Lovullo revamped his coaching structure to create more synergy and continuity between the minor league system and the major league team. He did so by deploying "hybrid" coaches that worked with both major and minor league players within season.
That's included having the assistants accompany a player for a rehab assignment or even when a player is optioned. "We've done this in the past. We've usually done it with [Assistant Pitching Coach] Dan Carlson and a young pitcher. A few times last year we put Carlson on the same plane as Brandon Pfaadt and they went to work the next day."
That level of continuity and eyes on the situation, and the ability to work on the same things is something Lovullo feels strongly about and feels it works. "Gerry is the best, he'll have a comfort level no matter who he's with, but the fact that it's Rick Short, that knows his routine is putting him in the best space to be as successful as possible."
OTHER HEALTH UPDATES
Alek Thomas has been taking a lot of live batting practice reps. His running program has progressed to the point he will run "arcs" on Thursday. An arc is a step in the running progression that starts in foul territory behind first base and follows the apron of the infield providing for a slower turn. The next step after arcs is getting on the bases to make the sharper turns.
Thomas will also begin games in the ACL before heading out to Reno. But the total number of games he'll require should be less than Perdomo's due to the high volume of live at-bats he's been getting.
Zac Gallen and Eduardo Rodriguez are both throwing out to 90 feet. Miguel Castro is up to 120 feet and will throw a flat ground session on Friday. Merrill Kelly's throwing program is out to 60 feet.
Lovullo explained the purpose of the varying and increasing distances. "Because to get the ball that far, you've got to be able to test your arm and build arm strength. It will show if there is a deficit in there. If you can't throw the ball 120 feet pain free, there is going to be some sort of a deficit. You can't trick the distance."