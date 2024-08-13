Has Justin Martinez Taken Over the Diamondbacks Closer Role?
The Arizona Diamondbacks had a 5-4 lead heading into the top of the ninth inning Monday night against the Colorado Rockies. Ryan Thompson had completed a five-pitch eighth, and rookie sensation Justin Martinez was warming up in the bullpen.
Suddenly the lights dimmed for a moment, and then the stadium exploded with the sounds of "Baila Conmigo" by Dayvi, with Kelly Ruiz. The Chase Field light show had begun as the 22-year-old Martinez marched in from the bullpen for the save opportunity.
Martinez has in fact received each of the Diamondbacks' last three save opportunities, August 5th and 7th in Cleveland, as well as last night. In between he pitched the top of the ninth against the Phillies at home in a tie game the D-backs walked off in the bottom half of the inning. Tie games at home in the ninth inning are typically a spot for the closer as well.
Martinez has come through in each of these four games, recording three saves and getting the win Friday. Those are his first three saves of the season. He had an earlier save opportunity on July 21st against the Cubs, but blew it. He also took the loss in extra innings against Pittsburgh July 28th.
But since then he's been lights out (no pun intended). He's not been scored upon in his last seven outings, pitching seven innings while giving up just four hits and three walks and striking out 12. For the season he now has a 1.89 ERA in 52.1 IP with 62 strikeouts and 26 walks, while allowing just one homer.
Yet through all of these signs and recent usage patterns, manager Torey Lovullo was not yet ready to declare Martinez as the closer. When asked the question postgame he said "It’s probably too early to say. I liked what I saw for sure. But I don’t want to give anybody that title yet. I’m not ready to do that."
Prior to Saturday's game Lovullo was also asked how Martinez is handling the chaos of pressure situations. Rather than paraphrase, Lovullo's full comments are worth reading. They provide a true window into what the manager is thinking.
"He's 22 years old, and he's going to do certain things that 22-year-olds will do. So we have to be patient with him as an organization. But we love the character, we love the humility, we love the competitiveness."
"The stuff speaks for itself. I think three of his first four pitches [Friday night] were off-speed pitches and he throws 101 MPH fastball. So that speaks about his fundamental development. And then the personal development, the confidence, it's coming."
"I've asked him and had many conversations with him about being able to look at him and not knowing if he's winning or losing that pitch. He's very emotional, and I don't mind that. But I want his expression to remain the same at all times. We're getting there. It's happening. He's going to be far greater with each bit of experience in that area."
Thus you can see the manager is well down that pathway, but still trying to be cognizant of where Martinez is at the moment in terms of his emotional maturity. It's very possible that young fireballer's talent has taken over and he will not denied.
Don't be surprised if a few save chances here or there go to other pitchers, including Thompson, A.J. Puk, or even Paul Sewald at some point. There is another very important factor to consider as well, and that is Martinez' workload.
It should not be forgotten that Martinez is already a one-time Tommy John survivor. Last year he threw 59.1 innings minors and majors combined. This year he's already matched that total (59 innings in 51 outings).
With 42 games left in the regular season, and hopefully the opportunity for another deep postseason run, Lovullo is certainly aware of the potential for workload issues to rear their ugly head. After all he already lost Bryce Jarvis for the season with a sprained elbow after leaning on him for nearly 60 innings through the first four months of the season.
