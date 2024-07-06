How to Watch Diamondbacks' Free Roku Broadcast Sunday
On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres will face off in the final contest of a three-game set at Petco Park. It will be the second D-backs game of the season broadcast by Roku. First pitch is at 1:10 PM Arizona time.
This comes as a result of Roku's MLB Sunday Leadoff deal, allowing them to broadcast one Sunday day game nationally per week, free of blackouts.
As was the case with their last Roku broadcast on June 23rd vs the Philadelphia Phillies, this broadcast will be completely free and available to any viewers who wish to see the D-backs in action. No additional subscription will be required to view the Roku broadcast.
Those who subscribe to the D-backs TV package on MLB.tv can watch it the same as any normal broadcast. No blackouts will apply as a result of the national Roku broadcast, and no charges outside of the subscription fee required for D-backs TV will be necessary.
Those such subscribers will be able to log in to their MLB.tv account and view the broadcast in the exact same place and manner that applies to non-national D-backs games.
However, suppose one does not have a D-backs TV subscription. In that case, the national Roku broadcast will simply present an opportunity to watch an early game for free on compatible smart TVs, computers or mobile devices.
Instructions
If fans choose to view the game through Roku themselves, they can do so with a free Roku account on a variety of devices.
Compatible smart TVs, including Roku TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, Google TVs and Samsung TVs, as well as Roku players, Amazon Fire Sticks and Google TV devices can be used to access the broadcast. Simply find or download the Roku Channel app, free of charge, and log in or create a Roku account (also free of charge).
The broadcast can also be viewed on any smartphone or mobile device, through the Roku mobile app.
Alternatively, one can go to TheRokuChannel.com to view on a computer browser. Simply log in and select the option for MLB Sunday Leadoff.
As stated above, all of these options are completely free of blackouts, and do not carry any regional restrictions.
D-backs TV/MLB TV subscribers will not be blacked out due to the national broadcast, and can view the game in the same exact manner as they would for a local-only broadcast.
The D-backs will have one more such Roku game, as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 1st at Chase Field.