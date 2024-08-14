Jake McCarthy's Walkoff Hit Sends Diamondbacks to 4-3 Win over Rockies
Jake McCarthy's dream season continued on Tuesday night as he delivered a walk-off two-run single for the Arizona Diamondbacks as they beat the Rockies 4-3. It was McCarthy's third hit of the game, fourth straight multi-hit game, and eighth in his last 12 starts.
The inning was set up when Corbin Carroll hit a one-out triple against Rockies closer Victor Vodnik. Adrian Del Castillo and Geraldo Perdomo both drew one-out walks to load the bases and set up McCarthy's heroics.
Sitting at his locker as the media scrum approached, McCarthy looked up kind of sheepishly. He's been the focus of postgame interviews almost every night. One writer even prefaced by saying "welcome to the daily Jake McCarthy press conference." Such is life when you have 15 RBI in your last six games, each bigger than the last.
The game winner came on a a 1-2 count on a 100 MPH fastball that was up and away out of the strike zone. McCarthy poked the ball past the third baseman into left field. "I was just trying to get something good to hit. Obviously the pitch I hit wasn't that good of a pitch to hit, 100 above letters, but I was just trying to put it in play, the guy has a really good fastball."
McCarthy reverted to his trademark humility right after describing the hit. "I just think the 4-5 at bats before that one... you're gonna see that highlight but Del Castillo, Perdomo, Corbin, I'm missing a few, that was awesome. I think if they go one-two-three, I don't hit. I think that's a testament to this team, they don't quit."
Humility aside, McCarthy's hot streak has reached epic proportions. Starting from his five-hit game on July 27th he's 29-63, .460 with 19 RBI. That's raised his season line to .311 with a .380 OBP and .838 OPS. He's scored 45 runs, driven in 40 and stolen 17 bases in just 286 at-bats.
Great pitching helped set up the comeback for the D-backs.
Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez's night started off well, with a seven-pitch first inning that included a spectacular diving catch in the gap by none other than McCarthy. But long second and third innings in which he frequently fell behind led to to three Rockies runs on six hits.
The third inning would have been worse were it not for a terrific running catch by Carroll deep in the right field corner.
The D-backs offense went to work against Rockies starter Austin Gomber in the third. Jose Herrera led off with a base hit and went to third on a Geraldo Perdomo single. After Lourdes Gurriel hit an RBI groundout, up stepped Josh Bell.
The red-hot first baseman laced a double into the gap to score Perdomo and get the D-backs back in the game, making the score 3-2 at that point.
Rodriguez responded with two efficient innings, retiring the side in order in both the fourth and fifth innings. The earlier high pitch count innings meant his night was over after five innings and 83 pitches, 55 strikes.
Dylan Floro, Kevin Ginkel, Paul Sewald and Joe Mantiply combined to throw four scoreless, hitless innings, giving the lineup a chance to engineer the comeback.
The victory sealed the Diamondbacks' 9th straight series victory, which is tied for the second longest streak in franchise history. Their record stands at 68-53. The Dodgers and Padres both won Tuesday as well, so Arizona remains tied with San Diego, three games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, but 4.0 games up on the Braves in the Wild Card.
With the excitement aside, manager Torey Lovullo also gave a positive update on second baseman Ketel Marte postgame. Marte will avoid time on the Injured List.
The series finale is Wednesday at 12:40 P.M. Arizona time. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery starts for Arizona while righty Tanner Gordon goes for Colorado.