Jake McCarthy Speaks About Spectacular Late-Game Defense
Jake McCarthy has been one of the glue and most important players this year for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's been in the thick of comeback wins, important defensive moments, creating chaos, and multiple other on brand moments for the D-backs.
He filled in while Alek Thomas was on the Injured List. He's been a valuable versatile athlete willing to play any outfield position and/or come off the bench late as a pinch hitter or pinch runner. All that matters to McCarthy is that the D-backs get the win.
He's been the ultimate teammate and striving to be the best he can be after a rough 2023 season that saw him slump. He's earned his playing time and to be a crucial player on this 2024 roster.
His defense has been sparkling this year, especially of late. Last week, he had a highlight double play when he caught a fly ball and threw out Freddie Freeman at home plate.
Last night, he robbed Sean Murphy of extra bases in the 8th inning when he sprinted 110 feet to left-centerfield to make a highlight robbing catch. Jake McCarthy shared his thoughts on this play below.
"I didn't know if Grich [Randal Grichuk] had a read on it, I wasn't really sure where he was playing but yeah the wall coming up on you but I feel like in center, you're a little farther away so I feel like you can maybe get better reads so it was more so just like getting there full speed because I had a pretty good idea of where that was going to end up."
In the top of the 9th inning, Alek Thomas came on to play centerfield and McCarthy switched to left field. With one out in the 9th inning, he robbed Matt Olson of a home run in left field to save the game and keep it tied.
McCarthy spoke about the catch, ""Good to help out our pitchers. I think it was probably an overrated catch. I was in position. All I had to do was jump a little bit and reach over the fence. I'm just happy, it was a big situation for it..."
"It was a pretty high fly ball. I think I was pretty deep too so it's not like I was sprinting. I hit the wall, I was kind of there for a second. Again, like I get the moment but I think a play like that is kind of a little overrated."
As to if the ball was actually over the wall, "I really don't know. I think it was over but who knows. Maybe we're just poking holes in this entire conspiracy."
Once again, Dave McKay's teachings to the outfield came in handy for McCarthy. "We're taught to just get behind it or in that case, get as far as you can and get under it. It's easier to make a play when your feet are set and you jump and you kind of know where the wall is...I got a pretty good read."
Truly, the Diamondbacks came within inches of having a completely different game if it wasn't for McCarthy's glove and speed.
McCarthy has been worth 1.8 WAR so far, easily on pace to surpass his career high of 2.2 set back in 2022. While his offense has contributed mightily to that, his defense has certainly helped.
He's racked up 5 Defensive Runs Saved. He has three in left field, zero in centerfield, and two in right field. He's been average to above average at each of the three outfield positions.
If you prefer Outs Above Average, Jake McCarthy has 2 OAA, one at at centerfield and one at right field.
McCarthy shared that he has plenty of experience at each outfield spot even though he considers himself a centerfielder.
""In college, my freshman and sophomore year, I played mostly left. I feel like here in the Big Leagues, I've played mostly right. And then all the other times I've been playing center so I think I have a lot of experience at all of the positions in the outfield...but I'm comfortable in left and right. I take pride in wherever I'm playing."
Considering his advanced stats in the outfield, that's one reason why he's played more despite Alek Thomas' injury. He's earned his play. In a league that is fixated on what have you done lately, McCarthy has proven that he deserves to play and play often.
"I just think it's, what does Tony Romo say? It's a meritocracy? I just think you've got to earn everything. It's like obviously you want to play well every year but there's going to be times where you have a bad month... I don't really focus on how much playing time I'm going to get or where I'm going to be. We have a lot of outfielders. It's more so just like "Hey, what's my role today and how can I help?"
Jake McCarthy prides himself on being able to help the Diamondbacks in a multitude of ways whether it's stealing bases, his defense, offense, or whichever.
"Again, if I'm not getting hits, maybe I could work a good at-bat and walk or if it's not that then it's stealing bases or playing in the field so I just think it's I take pride in being a baseball player and not just a hitter...so I'm glad it's paid off so far. I'm glad I helped them win today and I just think when everyone has that mindset, I think we're really dangerous."
One thing is certain, Jake McCarthy is a critical piece of the puzzle for Manager Torey Lovullo and the surging Arizona Diamondbacks.