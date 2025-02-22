Jose Castillo Displays Electric Stuff in Diamondbacks Camp
Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Jose Castillo stood out on the mound, facing live hitters on practice field one on Wednesday. A series of uncomfortable at bats from some of the D-backs best hitters was punctuated by a 2-2 slider that struck out Gabriel Moreno. Manager Torey Lovullo was impressed.
"It was his last pitch, and it just bit and struck out [Gabriel Moreno]. It was a really impressive pitch" Lovullo said.
Castillo possesses the kind of live stuff that can really be an asset to a bullpen late in games. Standing 6'6", 252, he more than lives up to his nickname "Big Dude".
Originally signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012, he was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2014, and made his major league debut with that organization in 2018.
Leaning on a 95 MPH four seamer and that sharp slider, he posted a 3.29 ERA and 2.64 FIP in 38 innings. He struck out 12.2 batters per nine while walking just 2.8/9. It was an impressive beginning for the 22 year old rookie.
His career has since encountered a series of injuries, however, limiting him to just one MLB appearance in each of 2019, 2022, and 2023. Those included an injured tendon on his left middle finger in 2019, a left lat strain in 2020, and then Tommy John Surgery in 2021.
Signed by the Diamondbacks as a free agent in December of 2023, he very nearly made the club out of spring training according to Torey Lovullo.
"To be quite frank, he made a lot of noise in this camp quickly" Lovullo said. "He was one of the last send outs, it was towards the very end of spring training. He was just about to make his way into us, having to decide yes or no. We were on that day, and that was the day that he got hurt and broke his hand".
He never did make it to the majors last year, throwing 21 innings for Reno Aces and posting a 4.35 ERA with a 21 to 7 strikeout to walk ratio. Now 29 years old, Castillo is back in camp, impressing once again, and vying for one of the two or three bullpen spots available for opening day. Based on the Manager's comments, he certainly seems to have a chance.
"We know that there is a lot of potential there" Lovullo said. He's had success, but we want to continue teaching him and develop him to be more consistent. And what I'm seeing so far, especially a day like today, was very very impressive. Throwing balls exactly where he wanted".
I managed to catch up with Castillo for a quick Q&A a day before his scheduled Cactus League appearance on Saturday. He will most likely come into the game in relief behind fellow reliever John Curtiss.
How have you managed to deal with all the injuries and setbacks over the years?
"Just stay focused and trust in myself that sometimes you have bad days and bad years, but still continue to work out and try to be better. Just try to be healthy, that's the main goal for this year"
You always seem to have a smile and upbeat demeanor, have you always been this way?
"Yes, I enjoy this kind of life, and I have a uniform. I know that many people want to be here, like me, so that's why I try to enjoy every day. With these kind of teammates that I have, it's like a family, even the staff treat me like part of the family already, so that's a good thing and I feel good with that, I feel really confident."
Hitters in live batting practice looked uncomfortable against you. Why is that and what are you working on?
[Big Smile] "I try to do that every time! I added the two-seamer and the changeup sometimes, but the main pitches are two seamer and slider for me. "
How does your stuff feel like compared to last year
"Really good. I feel stronger, athletic, and more in the strike zone with all my pitches. I really good.
What's your biggest passion outside of baseball?
Something I really like besides baseball is soccer. I'm a big fan of Real Madrid. That's the best team in the world, so when I have a day off or time off, I really try to watch soccer.
Did you play as a kid?
[Laughs] "No, I was too tall and slow for that. Maybe I could have been a goal keeper, but I didn't like to play goalie"
