Josh Bell's Future Role With the Diamondbacks
Josh Bell was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Trade Deadline to fill in for an injured Christian Walker. Since his acquisition, Bell has made himself quite beloved in the valley, with big hits, and even bigger home runs. With Christian Walker's return on the horizon, manager Torey Lovullo spoke on how Bell will fit into the fold going forward.
Bell has hit .276 with 27 hits, 4 home runs, and 12 RBI since joining Arizona, and has cooled off since an initial hot streak with the club. Because of the devastating loss of Christian Walker, Bell's presence was a blessing for the Diamondbacks, but now the team is reaching a big decision point.
Christian Walker's return is on the horizon. While the series against the Dodgers has been classed as "unlikely at this point" according to D-backs manager Torey Lovullo, Walker should be primed to return against the Giants.
Bell will not be cut from the team at this point, and it seems he won't be oft absent from the lineup either. He has left an impression on the club while only a part of the team for 25 games. "[Josh Bell] is very balanced. And I've had a chance to get to know him for about a month now. He is very quiet and very humble." said Torey Lovullo.
"He is a great teammate. He cheers on his teammates, and he innately wants to stay to himself until he goes up there ready to do damage and help his team win the game."
"I'm still playing around with that a bit," said Lovullo when asked about Bell's role going forward, once the Walker return inevitably does come. "He will play against every left-handed pitcher, that's for sure. Then will face select, right-handed pitchers. He is not going to go back to the bench."
Bell has played nearly every day since being added to the club. Moving him to a more part-time role, and making matchups more optimal for the switch-hitting slugger, could add some massive production off the bench.
With Bell facing "every left-handed pitcher", it seems likely that he will fill a platoon DH role. Joc Pederson will start every game at DH against right-hand pitching, and Bell will get most or all of the starts at DH against left-hand pitching.
Bell has made strides defensively, and he will see time at first base occasionally. Lovullo indicated that Walker will be on a "return to play" protocol when he first comes back. He won't play 25 straight days and will be given select days off, moreso early on in his return.
It seems very unlikely that Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will sit against many left-handed pitchers, which leaves two of Randal Grichuk, Jake McCarthy, and of course Corbin Carroll to choose from when the other team starts a lefty. Overall this situation means it will cut into Grichuk's playing time and maybe even a little of McCarthy's.
For his career, Josh Bell has fairly even splits from both sides, with the numbers leaning slightly towards being better against right-handed pitching. He's a .263/.347/.452, .798 OPS hitter batting left handed and .246/.334/.436, .770 OPS batting right handed.
In 2024 though, Bell has a higher batting average batting left-handed, (.251 vs. 236), but his home run percentage is essentially the same. He's hit 12 homers in 373 PA batting left handed, or 3.2%. Bell has six homers in 180 batting right handed, 3.3%.
There is ebb and flow with for the switch hitter. For example in 2023 his numbers were better batting right handed, by a large margin. He had a .854 OPS batting right-handed compared to .697 left-handed.
"It's cat and mouse. The pitchers have their protocol, and they are going to attack me in different ways, so it's like a rollercoaster ride of game plans, and adjusting to their game plans," said Josh Bell, speaking with Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers.
"I think it's just back and forth. This year I'm hitting a little better lefty, but the last 3 or 4 seasons I was hitting better righty. At the end of the day, I am just trying to be ready from both sides."
With Christian Walker's return imminent, Josh Bell's role with the team is about to change, and the ripple effect that could have on the rest of the position player core could be huge. The Arizona Diamondbacks have managed to grow deeper as a team, and as an organization throughout the season, and they are primed for a playoff run because of it.