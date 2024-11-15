Ketel Marte Earns Spot on All-MLB First Team
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was selected to the All-MLB first team Thursday night for the first time of his career.
The All-MLB team is a team of position players and pitchers, selected by both fan vote and experts, representing the best players at each position, spanning both the American and National League. In 2023, outfielder Corbin Carroll and starter Zac Gallen were honored to the All-MLB first team.
Marte, 31, is coming off a brilliant 2024, slashing an impressive 292/.372/.560, with 36 home runs and 95 RBI - worth a .932 OPS, and 6.55 average WAR.
Marte was honored just two days prior on Tuesday with his first career National League Second Base Silver Slugger Award, an award centered on offense. But Thursday night's selection dives deeper into the player as a whole.
Marte, along with his exceptional season at the plate, also played some of his best-ever defense at second base, fielding at a .990 clip. He recorded +10 Defensive Runs Saved, the second most of his career, and +8 Outs Above Average, a 93rd percentile number.
Marte also earned his second All-Star Game appearance in 2024, leading off the midsummer classic alongside his manager at the helm of the National League.
Marte was a critical part of the D-backs' high-powered offense and reliable defense, and the All-MLB first team selection cements him as the best second baseman in the game in the 2024 season.
Other D-backs All-MLB team nominees include Corbin Carroll, Joc Pederson, Eugenio Suarez and Christian Walker, though Marte was the sole selection.