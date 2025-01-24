MLB Network Underrates Corbin Carroll in Right Field Rankings
A number of Arizona Diamondbacks have shown up in the positional rankings being rolled out by MLB network. Previous rankings included Ketel Marte for second base (first) Gabriel Moreno at catcher (seventh), Eugenio Suarez (10th), and newly signed starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, who ranked sixth.
Now they have listed Corbin Carroll as the sixth-highest rated right fielder, which seems too low by at least one or two spots.
By now, Corbin Carroll's story is well known to almost all who follow the game. The phenom won the 2023 National League Rookie of the Year award with a tremendous season, batting .285 with 25 homers and 54 stolen bases. He was a starter in the All-Star game in Seattle as well.
His 2024 season got off to a bad start. Trying to close up a hole in his swing and get out in front of the typical adjustments a second year player faces, he made changes that resulted in a slump to start the year.
That slump lasted until mid June, but by July 1 he figured things out and returned to being the powerhouse, all around player that he was in 2023. Over his final 76 games of 2024 Carroll posted an .889 OPS, knocking 20 homers and stealing 21 bases.
Carroll's 3.4 FanGraphs WAR from July 1 onwards was the fourth highest total in all over MLB behind only Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Lawrence Butler of the Oakland A's.
Looking at the players ahead of Carroll on the list, Judge, Soto, and Kyle Tucker (if healthy) are justifiable by both the numbers and reputation. Tucker needs to put up a full healthy season for the Chicago Cubs to truly pass up Carroll, who has played every day the last two plus seasons.
Ranking Fernando Tatis Jr. and Seiya Suzuki above Carroll seems specious at best however. Tatis is good player, but has not been the same since missing all of 2022 due to PED suspension and injury.
Tatis tabulated 4.3 WAR in 2023 and 3.2 WAR in 2024 for the San Diego Padres while missing 60 games in another injury-marred season. As is often said, the most important ability is availability, and much like Tucker, Tatis lags in this area.
Suzuki is another excellent player who had a very good second half with 2.5 WAR, upping his total for the year to 3.6. He posted 3.2 WAR in 2023, giving him 6.8 the last two years. Comparing that to Carroll's 5.4 and 4.0 WAR, 9.4 total the last two seasons, it's difficult to see why Suzuki is ranked higher than Carroll.
Suzuki might have a slight advantage in total batting over those two years due to consistency, but Carroll's baserunning and defense more than outweigh any perceived difference in offensive value. Add to that the age factor (Suzuki will be 30 and Carroll 25), having Suzuki ranked above Carroll makes little if any sense.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are blessed to have a player of Carroll's quality and character. Already a leader among the young players in the clubhouse, he displays a tireless work ethic to improve. He is a strong candidate to carry over his excellent second half of 2024 into another All-Star appearance in 2025.