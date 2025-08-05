MLB Reveals Diamondbacks Heart and Hustle Award Winner
Each year the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association alumni vote on the "Heart and Hustle" Award.
The criteria is "an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game. One player from each major league team is chosen by the committees based on the passion, desire, and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field."
The winner for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025 is none other than Geraldo Perdomo
This recognition should come as little surprise. Perdomo embodies the very essence of this award. Seldom have we seen a player maximize his talents to this degree. Perdomo is the leader of the team on the field, who Torey Lovullo looks to in both good times and bad.
He has an upbeat personality, and does his best to keep everyone loose in the clubhouse and in the dugout. But his play burns with a fiery intensity that is second to none, and he's more than capable of taking a tough stance when it's needed.
Perdomo excels in all the "little" things, and many of the big things. He's having a career season in 2025, batting .278/.377/.424, .801 OPS. He's already registered career highs in homers (11) and RBI (77). He leads the National League in sacrifice flies with 10.
Perdomo has continued to be a player that comes through when it matters most, as evidenced by his high RBI total. He's batting a whopping .342 with runners in scoring position. In high leverage situations he's hit .349 with a 1.014 OPS.
Simply put, when it matters most, Perdomo hits like a top MVP candidate. Teammates and alumni see this every day, and he's being recognized for it.
Beyond these numbers however, there is more to show what kind of player he is. Well known for grinding out at-bats, Perdomo averages 4.11 pitches per plate appearance, which is well above the league average 3.88.
Oftentimes when the opposing pitcher is on a roll, it's a long Perdomo at-bat, resulting in a walk or hit, that turns the tide for the offense. He's done that whether batting ninth, third, or leadoff. His approach never changes.
Despite having almost exactly average sprint speed, Perdomo leads the team in stolen bases with 17, and has been caught just four times.
The is very deserving recognition for a player that almost perfectly encapsulates the very essence of the award.
Past Diamondbacks nominees are as follows:
- 2017: Paul Goldschmidt
- 2018: Paul Goldschmidt
- 2019: Eduardo Escobar
- 2021: Eduardo Escobar
- 2022: Daulton Varsho
- 2023: Corbin Carroll
- 2024: Christian Walker