Montgomery Seeks to Get Back on Track Against Angels, Perdomo Returns
The Arizona Diamondbacks are fresh off an off-day after playing 13 games in 13 days. After a well-deserved day off, the D-backs are back at Chase Field and are taking on the Los Angeles Angels. Game time is at 6:40 PM local AZ time. Arizona is coming off splitting a four-game series with the Padres.
The D-backs are 31-35 and in 4th place in the NL West. They are 9.5 games back of first place but only 1.5 games back of the third NL Wild Card spot. They're 6-4 in their last 10 games. Four teams are between them and the Giants who hold the third spot. In June, the D-backs are 6-3.
Meanwhile, the Angels are 25-40 and entering what looks to be a rebuild. They're 11.5 games back of first and 9.5 games backs of a Wild Card spot. The Angles are 4-6 over their last 10. However, they aren't a pushover on the road, going 14-17 so far.
The D-backs are 8-11 at home since Merrill Kelly went down and overall are just 15-16. This is a prime opportunity to get back over .500 at home this week. Arizona is 22-19 against teams below .500 and will look to increase that winning percentage this week. The Angels are 14-14 against teams below .500, proving once again not to be an easy series for the D-backs.
This week is a crucial time for the Diamondbacks to make up ground in the Wild Card race. Six games against two of the teams with worst records in MLB is a spot for Arizona to win at least four games. Any fewer and they put themselves in a tough spot.
Roster Moves
The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo from the 10-Day Injured List. He's in the lineup tonight and starting at shortstop. The energy guy for the D-backs is now back to help create more Chaos for Torey Lovullo's ballclub.
Onlookers saw Perdomo practicing his bunts and taking batting practice. He seemed to be moving freely and without any restriction or instability. The knee appears to be in good shape and the meniscus looks to be fully recovered.
Being sent down to Triple-A Reno is outfielder Pavin Smith. Smith did fine in his brief stay with the D-backs with multiple highlight moments including his game-winning Walk Off two-run homer against the Giants last week at Chase Field. The D-backs' 40-man roster stays at 39.
Starting Pitching
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, 3-4, 6.80 ERA, 4.74 FIP in 46.1 Innings
Montgomery started the season with Arizona fairly strong, pitching 5.1 innings or more in six of his first seven starts. The lone start that wasn't was the rough Dodgers start. Over those seven games, Montgomery was 3-2 with a 4.69 ERA, 4.14 FIP, and 40.1 innings pitched. However, his last two starts have been abysmal. His FIP on the year is still two runs lower than his ERA despite allowing 14 runs in six innings.
He walked six and struck out five, but the fact his FIP is still lower suggests that he's been better than his baseline results suggest. There's still hope that Montgomery will turn it around and get back to what he did in his first seven starts.
The D-backs will need Montgomery to go at least five innings, preferably six, to rest the bullpen after a bullpen game played out on Sunday. While the bullpen should be fairly rested, the D-backs don't want to exhaust their bullpen too early into the week.
The key for Montgomery will be to limit the walks, control his sinker and off-speed pitches, and find a way to strike out more batters. An 18/21 walk to strikeout ratio will need addressing and if he does, expect Montgomery to get back to being a reliable innings eater for the D-backs.
In three games against the Angels, Montgomery has pitched 18.2 innings and has a 1.93 ERA with 15 hits, four runs, three walks, and 18 strikeouts.
Jose Suarez, LHP, 1-0, 6.54 ERA, 4.72 FIP in 31.2 innings
Suarez is a long reliever for the Angels, suggesting that today will be a bullpen game. The longest that Suarez has pitched this year is 3.2 innings. That came back on March 28th. He hasn't thrown three innings since May 24th. He last pitched a third of an inning on June 2nd.
Suarez has allowed 33 hits with 20 walks and 34 strikeouts. He can be wild as seen by a high walk count in just 31.2 innings. The key for Arizona will be to wait him out and wait for their pitches. If they can avoid going outside the zone, they can find success against him.
The Angels middle-relief corp seems to be fairly well-rested. The majority of them haven't pitched since Saturday, so expect plenty of bullpen changes for Ron Washington's club.
Starting Lineups
The big news is that Geraldo Perdomo is back in the lineup and at shortstop. He hasn't played in an MLB game since April 3rd. The captain of the infield will be back at his throne tonight and in his customary No.9 spot in the lineup.
Corbin Carroll drops down the lineup against the left-handed Suarez as Manager Lovullo said he would do recently. Moreno jumps up to the No.2 spot in the lineup, a spot that seems to fit him. In the No.2 spot this season, Moreno is batting .500 with a 1.140 OPS, three doubles, and three RBI in 19 plate appearances.
Grichuk gets the start in right field with the lefty on the mound, though Jake McCarthy might come in at some point when the Angels shift to a right-hander on the mound. Still, Grichuk is in the midst of a solid stretch of games. Over his last 16 games, nine starts, Grichuk is hitting .343/.410/.400/.810 with three walks and just five strikeouts.
Blaze Alexander stays in the lineup against the left-hander and will look to stay hot in June. Over his seven games in June, Alexander is hitting .357 with a .808 OPS. However he will stay ready to field as he was seen practicing with Tony Perezchica on fielding drills and doing quite well at them.