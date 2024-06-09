Nelson Falters as D-backs Routed by Padres Again
The Diamondbacks were crushed by the Padres for the second straight night, losing 13-1. They were out hit 14-5, and were never really in it, falling behind early. Last night they lost 10-3. The D-backs are now 2-4 against the Padres and have been outscored 21 to 50.
With the loss Arizona falls to 30-35, and are 2.5 games behind the 34-34 Padres, who hold the second Wild Card spot presently. The Reds are in the third Wild Card position, 2.0 games ahead of Arizona. These head to head matchups are critical, as in the event of a tie in the standings, the head to head record is the first tie breaker.
It was Ryne Nelson's turn to start, and it was the fifth straight poor outing by a Diamondbacks starter. He got through the first inning without allowing a run but gave up a four spot in the second. In his previous start, Nelson was the beneficiary of great defense, picking him up on a night with only one strikeout
Tonight his defense faltered in the second inning, and Nelson could not return the favor. After giving up singles to Donovan Solonao and David Peralta, he induced a grounder from Jackson Merrill down to Christian Walker at first base. Walker threw wide of second base on the throw and the ball sailed into left field. Instead of first, third, and one out, a run scored, and there were none.
Nelson then threw a fastball to Ha-Seong Kim who belted it over the centerfield wall for a three-run homer, giving the Padres a 4-0 lead. Nelson worked out of a bases loaded jam in the third, but gave up a double and a walk in the fourth, and Torey Lovullo came to get him.
Nelson's final line was 3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 1 HR. His ERA is back up to 5.96 and his record is now 3-5. It was a continuation of a disastrous turn through the rotation for Arizona. Including Nelson, the starters over the last five games have pitched just 19.1 innings and given up 21 earned runs for a 9.78 ERA
Logan Allen relieved and gave up a three-run homer to Jake Cronenworth. Back to back doubles by Peralta and Merrill ran the score to 8-0. The "Freight Train" had a big game for his new team, with two doubles, a single, a walk and a hit by pitch. He scored three runs and drove in two.
Sometimes a knuckleballer, Matt Waldron was perfect through four innings. The D-backs managed to load the bases against him in the fifth with nobody out, but scored just one run. That came on a Eugenio Suarez RBI base hit. Waldron went six innings giving up just three hits and one run. He was effective in mixing the knuckler with fastballs and a sweeper. His record is now 4-5.
Allen and newly acquired reliever Thyago Vieiera combined to give up five more runs before the Padres got tired of scoring with the score 13-1. After Scott McGough pitched a scoreless 7th, position player Pavin Smith pitched the 8th inning. Smith managed to throw a scoreless inning despite the Padres loading the bases.
As of this writing the D-backs have still not announced their starter for Sunday. The Padres will start right-hander Adam Mazur. Game time is 1:10 P.M. PST.