Newest D-backs Reliever Philip Abner Shares Amusing Call-Up Story
Left-hander Philip Abner, the newest member of the Arizona Diamondbacks' revolving bullpen, never dreamed of getting to the major leagues in the 2025 season. After all, he began the year with the High-A Hillsboro Hops.
The 23-year-old southpaw was taken out of college in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He spent 2023 and 2024 working his way up to High-A, but rocketed through Arizona's system in 2025, going from Hillsboro, to Amarillo, to Reno, to the majors.
The surprise call-up came on Thursday, with fellow southpaw Kyle Backhus going back down to Triple-A.
Speaking with reporters ahead of Friday night's crucial matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, Abner shared a heartwarming, amusing story of his call-up.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Philip Abner Shares Amusing Call-Up Story
Abner said he was called into a meeting with his coaches down in Reno. What they told him was a bit of a shock.
"Doug, our bullpen coach, came in and grabbed me from the locker room and said we need to talk about my availability. They were making sure I could go back-to-back games. Of course, I said, absolutely, I can do whatever.
"They said, 'Alright, well, your next hitters you might have to face are going to be [Bryce] Harper and [Kyle] Schwarber. It was a lot. It was a lot in the moment. ... It's a dream to face those guys. I'm just excited."
"My parents were already in bed, and I woke them up. ... Mom started crying when she found out, and Dad was super pumped. They're excited. They're coming," Abner said.
Get to Know Arizona Diamondbacks' Philip Abner
Abner has thrown to a 3.07 ERA in 58.2 innings across three levels in 2025. He pitched 8.1 scoreless innings in Reno before getting the rapid call-up.
Abner throws a self-described low-90s fastball with some natural cut, a slider he considers more of a sweeper-type pitch, and a hard-breaking curve. He's pitched in a variety of roles to high levels of success across the minor leagues.
Abner spoke more about his journey to the majors:
Q: What's your reaction to being in the big leagues?
"It's just been crazy. Started in Hillsboro this year.
"Honestly, I didn't think there was a chance I was going to get here this year. But I mean, with all the injuries and just the roster moves, it happened. I'm glad it happened. I'm happy I'm here."
Q: What do you think has made you successful to the point that you are here?
"Throwing strikes. My walk percentage is lower than it was last year. It's getting lower. I try to keep that down as much as possible and just pitching to contact. I'm not trying to do too much.
"I try to make it that simple. It's been easier this year. I worked this past offseason on command a lot. I'm just focusing on throwing strikes. It's been translating really well this year."
Q: How would you describe your comfort level pitching in different roles?
"I've kind of done it all. I've pitched in the fourth inning this year. I've pitched as a closer this year. I've pitched in the 11th. I mean, I can pretty much do whatever. Nothing really affects me.
Q: You were a college pitcher as well. Is that part of it that you just were kind of ready for every next step?
"I would say college definitely helped. I definitely failed a lot in college, and I've responded to that well. But I think right now I'm going up and I'm just pitching. I'm not worried about who's hitting. I'm not worried about what else is going on. I'm just focused on that pitch.
Q: How important was the Arizona Fall League for you last year in helping get you on track this year?
"I think that definitely helped a lot, because now I'm starting to see some of those guys here. And I have big league [players] on the other teams. And it's kind of just helped me transition from the rookie minor leagues to the majors a little bit."