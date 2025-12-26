New Report Adds Major Intrigue to D-backs' Pursuit of Alex Bregman

It's been well-reported and documented that the Arizona Diamondbacks have more than just mild interest in former Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.

And according to Arizona Sports 98.7's Dan Bickley, the possibility of Bregman signing with Arizona may be exceptionally high.

"I think it's a matter of time before they get Alex Bregman, I think that's a done deal to be honest with you," Bickley said on his radio show Friday.

Bickley said, according to a reliable source, Bregman wants to join the D-backs, and could open up an avenue for Arizona to make a signing happen.

Alex Bregman Reportedly Wants Contract with Diamondbacks

Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws out Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman (not pictured) at first base during the third inning at Rogers Centre.

"We talked about this when they signed Corbin Burnes," Bickley said.

"I had a very good source tell me that Alex Bregman was begging them as well for a contract. Alex Bregman wants to live in Arizona the same way Corbin Burnes did, and he's about to give the Diamondbacks a discount to do so.

"He's going to be on this baseball team. It's can they trade Ketel Marte beforehand. There's a weird game of chicken going on. So I think Alex Bregman is going to be here regardless," Bickley continued.

Perhaps the D-backs could find a way to make it work with both Bregman and Marte on the same team, although it's generally seemed as if Arizona was waiting on resolution to the Marte trade saga before making a large financial commitment to a player like Bregman.

There's been plenty of speculation as to the level at which Arizona is operating with regard to Marte.

Most local reports have been that the D-backs are "listening" but not necessarily trying to get rid of the three-time All-Star, while many national reports seem to imply a higher level of motivation to cut Marte loose.

"I have been the one... that has said that the Diamondbacks clearly want to cut ties with him," Bickley said. "Clearly they've had enough of this, and especially with the 10 and 5 provisions, because if Ketel starts acting up again, what are you going to do then if you can't trade him?

"I get what they're doing. I'm not saying I agree with it, but I get it," Bickley said.

GM Mike Hazen has maintained the idea that a Marte trade would be a way for the team to potentially add a high amount of impact pitching. That could be the best way to do so, with a rotation that still holds questions and a bullpen in dire need of reinforcements.

A Bregman signing might replace part of Marte's production (likely not close to all of it), while trading Marte would free up some payroll and allow the D-backs to bring back quality pitching.

It still ultimately seems somewhat unlikely both of these things happen, but a Bregman deal does seems to be increasing in probability with this recent report.

