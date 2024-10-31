Inside The Diamondbacks

Randal Grichuk Declines Option, Will Become Free Agent

One half of the D-backs' DH will elect free agency.

Alex D'Agostino

Sep 29, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk (15) slides and scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks got plenty of production out of their designated hitter platoon in 2024. While lefty-hitting Joc Pederson took the majority of at-bats as the DH, his counterpart, right-handed outfielder Randal Grichuk, posted a very solid season of his own.

With a productive year behind him, Grichuk faced a $6 million mutual option ahead of 2025. According to a tweet from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the veteran righty has declined his end of the option, and will test Free Agency.

The D-backs had signed Grichuk to a team-friendly one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season, worth up to $2 million. He made $1.5 million in base salary, with a $500,000 buyout if he chose to decline his $6 million option, which he will now receive. This was predicted by Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers back in early October.

Despite beginning the year on the 10-day Injured List due to an ankle surgery, Grichuk became a prominent contributor to a successful D-backs offense, overcoming limited playing time to hit to an excellent .291/.348/.528, with 12 home runs over 256 at-bats.

That number was a bit inflated by a monstrous month of August, where he slashed .404/.451/.957 with seven himers in 47 at-bats.

He played mostly against left-handed pitching, hitting .319 against southpaws, but was serviceable enough against right-handers with a .242 average. He hit equal homers against right- and left-handers with six apiece.

Grichuk performed well across the board in 2024, even playing solid defense when called upon. With that in mind, it was difficult to imagine him picking up his option, and he'll likely test the market in search of a longer-term deal, more consistent playing time, or both. Entering his age-34 season, it might be Grichuk's last chance for any sort of longer-term deal.

Regardless, Grichuk was a hardworking professional with the D-backs, and embraced his role. I wrote about that here.

While it isn't an impossibility to see Arizona think about bringing him back, it's quite unlikely he'll return to Phoenix in 2025. With Pederson still yet to decide on his option, Arizona's DH might look much different next year.

