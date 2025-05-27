Report: D-backs Veteran Infielder Opts Out of Minor League Deal
Illdemaro Vargas, a veteran infielder signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks to a minor league deal during the offseason, has opted out of his contract with the Triple-A Reno Aces, and is now a free agent. This according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post on X platform. The Aces have not yet updated their official website with this transaction.
Vargas was on his third stint in the Diamondbacks organization. Originally signed as an international free agent in 2008 at the age of 16 by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Venezuelan Native was first signed as a minor league free agent by Arizona in 2015.
Vargas made his major league debut with the D-backs in June of 2017, and played in parts of the next four seasons. His best year with the D-backs was 2019 in which he hit .269 with a .712 OPS in 211 plate appearances, which worked out to an 82 OPS+.
Moved at the 2020 trade deadline to the Twins, Vargas bounced around a bit but found himself right back with Arizona in June 2021. Granted free agency at the end of the year, Vargas had the best season of his MLB career in 2022 with the Washington Nationals, batting .280 with a .706 OPS, or 102 OPS+. He stuck in the major leagues with the Nationals for almost all of the next two seasons, before becoming a free agent again.
Through that point in his career Vargas was a .246 hitter with a .643 OPS, or 77 OPS+ While Vargas seldom stikes out, (134 in 1192 MLB PA) he also seldom walked, taking just 64 free passes. He has 17 career home runs.
His greatest asset on the field has always been his utility, as he's an above average defender at second and third base, and playable at shortstop if needed, although slightly below average at that position. Off the field he is known as a terrific clubhouse guy, and was always one of Torey Lovullo's favorites. The manager often spoke highly, and even passionately about Vargas' style of play.
Vargas was a non-roster invitee to the Diamondbacks Spring Training this year, and tore the cover off the ball, batting .375 on 18 for 48 hitting, including six doubles and two homers. Despite that, the front office decided to stick with Garrett Hampson, who had signed a major league deal during the offseason. Hampson was recently released to make room for Jordan Lawlar to be called up.
Vargas went to Reno to play for the Aces, where played in parts of six seasons between 2016-2025. While Vargas is extremely popular in that city, he was batting just .261/.330/.397, which works out to a 78 wRC+, or 22% below league average due to the high octane run environment of the PCL and Greater Nevada Field.
With seemingly no pathway to major league at bats, Vargas has now opted out, and based on the fact that the report is coming out of New York, it seems possible that he may end up with one of those teams if a deal is already in the works.