Report: Former Diamondbacks Catcher Announces Retirement
According to a report from FanSided's Robert Murray, former Arizona Diamondbacks catcher and Gold Glove winner Tucker Barnhart is retiring from MLB.
Former Arizona Diamondbacks Catcher Tucker Barnhart Retires
Barnhart's tenure with the Diamondbacks was not particularly lengthy. Arizona signed the veteran backstop to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training in the offseason ahead of the 2024 season.
Barnhart played in just 31 games for Arizona, serving as a veteran option alongside a rising star in fellow Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno.
Considering he was in his age-33 season and his 11th in the majors, Barnhart's bat was nothing that caught many eyes. He hit just .173/.287/.210 in 96 plate appearances for the D-backs.
Barnhart recorded three doubles and just 6 RBI in those plate appearance. He did not record a home run.
Then, on July 2, 2024, he was designated for assignment. Four days later, he was released by the Diamondbacks, ending his time in Phoenix.
Barnhart would go on to sign with the Cincinnati Reds, the team that he spent his first eight major league seasons with.
He was never known as much of an offensive catcher, but was a steady defender in his prime, winning two Gold Glove awards for his excellent defense in the 2017 and 2020 seasons in Cincinnati.
Ahead of 2025, Barnhart inked a similar minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and was called upon in late April. He played in just eight games with the Rangers before he was eventually outrighted.
But the lengthy journey is now over. Barnhart will end his time in MLB with a career .241/.318/.351 slash and .669 OPS.
Defensively, he was worth a career +11 Defensive Runs Saved at catcher per Baseball-Reference, translating to a .997 fielding percentage.
According to Murray's article, Barnhart may have a second future career in baseball — as a potential manager.
"At least two sources who have spent time around Barnhart throughout his career believe he would make a quality Major League manager, but it's unclear if the longtime catcher would entertain that possibility," Murray wrote.
Though he wasn't a Diamondback for long, Barnhart was well-liked by his teammates and coaches. He was a true professional in his short time with Arizona, and will end his time as a player with a solid resume.
The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are still missing their own Gold Glove catcher in Moreno, who has been down with a hairline fracture in his hand. Backup Jose Herrera and veteran addition James McCann have been handling Arizona's pitching staff in the meantime.