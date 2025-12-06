Under-the-Radar Catcher Played Small Role for 2025 D-backs

The 2025 season came with more than its fair share of ups and downs for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and it led to an ultimately-disappointing 80-82 record.

The D-backs were forced to sit and watch the postseason action from afar for the second straight season, due in large part to a slew of injuries.

Those injuries created some opportunities, and chances for players who were not expected to take the field at all to see some major league action. One such small-role player was veteran journeyman catcher Aramis Garcia, who appeared in just two games for the D-backs.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of evert member of the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated live with links to the proper articles.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Aramis Garcia

Garcia was signed to a minor league deal in the offseason prior to 2025, and was generally just expected to be a minor league depth piece for the Triple-A Reno Aces.

But in early June, the D-backs suffered a blow to their roster, as a rain-soaked (and eventually postponed) game in Cincinnati led to Gabriel Moreno injuring his hand.

At the time, veteran backup James McCann had not signed with Arizona, and Jose Herrera was the only catcher on the big league roster. Due to the rain, the D-backs were forced to play a doubleheader.

So Garcia was called up to start the second game of that doubleheader and prevent Herrera from having to catch a back-to-back. Garcia played in two total games and did not reach base, striking out three times in four plate appearances.

Garcia was eventually designated for assignment, but cleared waivers and returned to Triple-A. For the 2025 season, he hit .266/.385/.481 with an .866 OPS and 14 homers in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

Aramis Garcia: 2026 Outlook

With the hope of health for Moreno in 2026 and the return of McCann on a one-year deal, the D-backs should have enough catcher depth (with Adrian Del Castillo also in the mix) at the major league level.

Garcia signed a new minor league deal with Arizona just a few weeks into the offseason, but barring some kind of emergency similar to 2025, the veteran backstop likely won't see action on the MLB field.

