Ryne Nelson Confirms He'll Work Out of the Bullpen Wednesday
Ryne Nelson has been the Arizona Diamondbacks' best-starting pitcher over the last month, and it's not particularly close. According to Ryne Nelson, he was informed that he'll get work out of the bullpen on Wednesday, a game started by Jordan Montgomery.
The hard-throwing right-hander has pitched to a 3.02 ERA over his last seven starts, including a 2.41 month in July. His most recent outing saw him go deep into the game, pitching into the eighth and picking up nine strikeouts while only allowing three hits and two earned runs.
Of course, with the return of both Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly, and a large sum invested in the struggling Montgomery, a tough decision had to be made with regard to Nelson's rotation spot.
Certainly, Nelson has pitched well enough to justify his spot in the rotation, but, at least for the moment, he'll get back into the bullpen, a spot he's not unfamiliar with.
Nelson was a reliever in college, and worked in a limited bullpen role in the 2023 postseason, but the outings were anything but consistent or regular.
Nelson said he found out about 20 minutes prior to speaking to Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers. Nelson said he was told to "be ready to pitch on Wednesday," with Montgomery still slated to start.
"That’s five days after I started, so I think it’s just kind of a little bit still up in the air right now about what exactly that’s going to entail,” Nelson said.
Since it would be an on-schedule appearance for Nelson as a starter, the decision is not necessarily an indication that the young righty will be moving to a more permanent bullpen role. Manager Torey Lovullo clarified that Nelson will be ready to go in relief on Wednesday, but if he's not needed, the young righty will make his next start on Friday.
“There’s two scenarios… if there’s a bullpen need by Wednesday, there’s a chance we could use [Nelson] out of the bullpen, but if there’s no bullpen need, then we’re going to push him to start on Friday,” Lovullo said.
Lovullo described the situation as "fluid," and that a full decision has yet to be made. The manager did, however, say that the D-backs will make a decision regarding the rotation after the next round of starts, rather than going with a six-man starter group. A start for Nelson on Friday won't guarantee that he'll make the one after, while a relief appearance won't be a guaranteed banishment to the bullpen.
But Nelson's taking it in stride. Rather than bemoan any perceived demotion, he noted what the move ultimately means for a team that's continuing to get healthier and more deadly.
“I think it’s a good situation to be in, I think we got a lot better when Merrill [Kelly] came back, so I think the team’s getting better, so that’s the number one thing," Nelson said.
"Whatever it takes to go out there and win ball games, I think this is a really special team, and I love being on this team and being a part of it, so I think that that’s the number one priority, is getting wins, and getting into that postseason and doing something special."
That said, Nelson did note that he hopes to get some higher-leverage work. Rather than simply being a mop-up long man, Nelson said he wants to "be an asset, rather than just kind of there," eating innings in a game that's already decided.
But no matter what the D-backs opt to ultimately do with Nelson, he's been a legitimate weapon for this team, and he's committed to being a part of it as the season wanes, however his role might materialize.
“Whatever I can do to help this team win down the stretch, and into the postseason. I think that we’ve got a really good group of guys and I want to be one of those guys that's helping push the team towards the end,” he said.
As this is a developing situation, Diamondbacks On SI will continue to update this story as more information is given.